5 things we learned from our interview in LA with Rhode Island FC’s Brett Johnson

Earlier this month, I interviewed Rhode Island FC’s Brett Johnson at his office in Los Angeles about the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium-anchored development project back in Pawtucket.

The stadium will host the second-tier Rhode Island FC soccer team and eventually serve as the anchor for a broader development. Of the $124 million cost for the stadium, $45.5 million will be publicly financed. But Johnson and his team at Fortuitous Partners don’t have the private share fully lined up yet.

Johnson said his side is about $10 million short of the $50 million they need in upfront private funds. He’s confident they’ll close the gap, but it’s wider than previously known.

⚓ Johnson has seemed confident about the money before, too. We learned what happened.

Earlier this year, a private loan fell through and some investors backed out as economic conditions worsened, Johnson said.

But Johnson says even with a difficult fundraising environment, everything is on track to fall into place by late June – enough time to keep the privately-funded construction at the site going and to finish the stadium.

Then it’s onto the housing and other development parts of the project, which might mean…

⚓ Someone in addition to Brett Johnson could get involved.

I’ve called him a developer many times, but when I pressed him on his lack of experience doing projects the scale of Tidewater Landing, he acknowledged that he wasn’t actually a developer. He is someone who convenes successful and experienced teams to execute on a vision, he said.

To fix the remaining soccer stadium financing gap, he’s looking at a potential joint venture with a big real estate developer who will want to partner up on the later phases, which will include all-important housing.

⚓ But mostly, questions about later phases are unresolved.

The stadium will go first, but the whole project is supposed to involve more than just a stadium. How much will that cost?

At a meeting of the state Commerce Corporation board last July, Fortuitous Partners’ development director, Dan Kroeber, gave a target date of about nine months for more details on that. That takes us to April. It’s now May.

Which means gorgeous weather in Los Angeles – but no more public details on those later phases in Pawtucket.

⚓ We learned much more about Brett Johnson.

One part of Johnson’s bio gets mentioned a lot: He is a Brown University graduate. But he’s also a teetotaler who covets non-alcoholic beermaker Athletic Brewing (which he’s invested in) as a kit sponsor, as well as an investor and a businessman. He is a married father of three who lives and works in Los Angeles. He got involved in the project after a chance encounter in Watch Hill the day the PawSox announced they were leaving town.

He has his critics (you can find them on Twitter). He has his supporters (you can find them on LinkedIn). We tried to lay out both cases in our story, but Johnson puts it this way:

”At the end of the day, I’m still going to continue to put my right foot after my left and get it done.”

We’ll check back in on his progress on July 1 at the latest.

