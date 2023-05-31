‘Be courageous, even when you are afraid’: Commencement speakers offer words of inspiration

Every spring, tens of thousands of students graduate from colleges and universities in Boston and around New England.
This year, an array of commencement speakers — politicians, entrepreneurs, athletes, even an Oscar-winning actor — have shared their hard-won wisdom with graduates, words they hope will inspire them to follow their dreams and change the world.
Here are some memorable quotes from this year’s commencement speeches.
“Somewhere matriculating today is a man of iron, a woman of steel, a superhuman. … We are all in a cage match, mixed martial arts, battle royale, with agents of hubris, apathy, intolerance, braying incompetence — the malevolent equals to imperial stormtroopers, Lex Luthor, and Loki. And we could all use a superhero right now.”
Actor-producer Tom Hanks, Harvard University
“All these ordinary people committed truly heroic acts in Ukraine and in the US. That moment, when you decide to act ... that’s when you become extraordinary. That’s when you excel.”
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Boston College
“We have a lot of issues that we, together, have to deal with: income inequality; in many ways, a deeply challenged health care system; threats to our democracy, threats to our way of life. They can all be solved ... if you guys get in the game.”
US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, Brown University
“Every step you take is making the world a better place. And honestly, you’re making the world a better place for all generations, including mine. I feel so optimistic about the future, because the future is in your hands. As with my life, yours will surprise and shock you, but remember, nothing is as it seems … the most important thing you’ve learned is how to learn.”
Design entrepreneur Mariam Naficy, Northeastern University
“Many of you will go forth from here to help preserve not only the fresh beauty of Maine, but the health and future of our global environment. Your creativity, conviction, work ethic, and wisdom will be embraced by all of us in our collective search for solutions.”
Olympic marathon champion Joan Benoit Samuelson, Bowdoin College
“Dreams are there to keep us striving. To keep us pushing ourselves to our limits. But they don’t have to stay trapped in amber. Dreams are dynamic. They can change, as long as you receive them with intention, passion, and without fear, you will find your way.”
Film producer Pamela Abdy, Emerson College
“Strong communities are shaped most, I believe, by potent, youthful, loving, and well-intentioned challenges from within ... speak up and be courageous, even when you are afraid. Speak truth to power.”
Poet Elizabeth Alexander, Yale University
“If you keep having spirit, if you keep having ambition, if you keep resilient and anticipating that what you want will come to you ... you will be a champion.”
Olympic soccer champion Briana Scurry, University of Massachusetts Amherst
“Keep running past that finish line. ... For me, the journey has always been the destination, never to arrive. Once you’ve arrived, it’s done. So why not continue to live as long as you can and make incredible things?”
Grammy-winning singer Usher, Berklee College of Music
“Wherever you go and whatever you do, the only thing that you can ultimately control is your attitude. Attitude makes the difference in how you approach life and how life approaches you.”
Roderick L. Ireland, former chief justice of Massachusetts’ Supreme Judicial Court, Curry College
“When I was your age I apologized about everything. ... I was always shrinking. But I need all of you to take up space. Create space. Take up space in your unique greatness. Know that your path to greatness begins first, by being fully, authentically, and unapologetically you.”
Representative Ayanna Pressley, Framingham State University
“Technology is a tool. It must serve us, and not the other way around. It must be used to advance the highest human purposes, not the lowest common denominator. And it must be developed in a safe, responsible way. That’s why my message to all of you is: don’t switch off your conscience. And don’t forget about the moral and ethical impacts of your work.”
Representative Jim McGovern, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
“Eventually I realized that if I could make the work part of something that was important in and of itself, then the work would become important. It would be great to be known for our shoes, but even better if we’re known for our soul.”
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole, Endicott College
“The tension for people who work in the arts between their creative work and financial stability is real, but that does not stop generations of makers and designers from venturing forward. It is that drive that allows for the continuance of civilization.”
Filmmaker Debra Granik, Massachusetts College of Art and Design
