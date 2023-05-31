Boston police seek suspect who allegedly attacked woman, stole necklace with her late husband’s wedding ring

Police on Wednesday asked the public to help identify the man who fled the area after also trying to steal the women’s purse, the department said in a statement.

A woman was attacked as she sat outside a Roxbury church Sunday by a man who also allegedly stole a gold necklace containing her late husband’s wedding ring that she was wearing, according to Boston police.

The incident happened at around noon on Sunday, according to a police report.

The woman stepped outside Zion Apostolic Church at 241 Blue Hill Ave. to get some fresh air, the police report said.

She was sitting in a chair when she noticed a man walk past her several times, police said.

Then, the man allegedly approached the woman and tried to push her out of the chair. She began fighting the man off, when he allegedly ripped the chain off her neck, the police report said.

The suspect also allegedly attempted to steal the woman’s purse, but was unsuccessful, the statement said. He then fled toward Maywood Street.

An investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-twenties with a stocky build, the statement said. He was wearing white shirt and denim shorts. He had a large bruise on his left leg and may walk with a noticeable limp, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275, the statement said. Those wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling 1-(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

A second view of the suspect. Boston Police Department





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.