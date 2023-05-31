Cambridge Health Alliance announces layoffs, eliminates open positions

Cambridge Health Alliance is laying off 69 people, reducing the hours of another 15 employees, and eliminating 170 open positions due to post-pandemic financial pressures.

The reductions are largely in administrative areas, and the health system is continuing to hire, particularly in primary care and behavioral health. Additionally, the health system is aiming to rehire more than half of the employees that were let go into new positions.

The reductions represent a fraction of the organization’s approximately 4,800-person workforce, however, they are a sign of the ongoing financial stress facing some of the state’s health systems as they grapple with ongoing workforce shortages and inflation. In the first 10 months of the fiscal year ending in April, the organization reported a $32 million operating loss. In the same period last year, the organization had lost $25 million — despite receiving $15 million in one-time COVID relief funds.