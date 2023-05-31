fb-pixel Skip to main content
DeSantis (and other presidential candidates) coming back to New Hampshire

The final date of New Hampshire’s 2024 primary hasn’t been set yet, but it’s likely to come in late January

By Steven Porter Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign bus is seen driving down a highway after an event at Port Neal Welding, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa.Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming back to New Hampshire. He was here less than two weeks ago, but this visit will mark his first since declaring his presidential candidacy. 

DeSantis is widely viewed as the top contender among several Republicans challenging former president Donald Trump, the clear frontrunner in the GOP’s 2024 contest. DeSantis is consistently polling second in New Hampshire, behind Trump and ahead of Governor Chris Sununu, a potential candidate who has said he’ll likely decide within the next two weeks whether to run.

DeSantis isn’t the only candidate who will be around this week, so here’s a quick rundown on when and where you can expect to see them:

These visits come after two other declared Republican candidates, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and current Senator Tim Scott, spent time in New Hampshire last week.

The final date of New Hampshire’s 2024 primary hasn’t been set yet, but it’s likely to come in late January. That’s less than eight months away.

The Big Picture

Sail Portsmouth will celebrate the region's maritime history and Portsmouth's 400th birthday with its annual tall ship festival July 26-31, 2023. This year's festival will feature five tall ships and will officially begin with the Parade of Sail and Flotilla on the evening of Thursday, July 27. This file photo shows the Parade of Sail on Aug. 1, 2019.Simon McDowell / Courtesy of Sail Portsmouth

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.

