DeSantis (and other presidential candidates) coming back to New Hampshire

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming back to New Hampshire. He was here less than two weeks ago, but this visit will mark his first since declaring his presidential candidacy.

DeSantis is widely viewed as the top contender among several Republicans challenging former president Donald Trump, the clear frontrunner in the GOP’s 2024 contest. DeSantis is consistently polling second in New Hampshire, behind Trump and ahead of Governor Chris Sununu, a potential candidate who has said he’ll likely decide within the next two weeks whether to run.