DeSantis (and other presidential candidates) coming back to New Hampshire

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming back to New Hampshire. He was here less than two weeks ago, but this visit will mark his first since declaring his presidential candidacy.
DeSantis is widely viewed as the top contender among several Republicans challenging former president Donald Trump, the clear frontrunner in the GOP’s 2024 contest. DeSantis is consistently polling second in New Hampshire, behind Trump and ahead of Governor Chris Sununu, a potential candidate who has said he’ll likely decide within the next two weeks whether to run.
DeSantis isn’t the only candidate who will be around this week, so here’s a quick rundown on when and where you can expect to see them:
- DeSantis has publicly advertised events for Thursday in Laconia at 9 a.m., in Rochester at 11:30 a.m., in Salem at 1:30 p.m., and in Manchester at 6 p.m. (Free event registration is available on the campaign’s website.)
- Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who’s running in the GOP primary as an “anti-woke” activist, has publicly advertised a ticketed lobster bake dinner for Thursday. He’ll follow that up Friday with a breakfast meet-and-greet with voters at the Red Blazer restaurant in Concord at 8 a.m. , a roundtable with state lawmakers in Concord at 10 a.m., a roundtable with the New Hampshire Home Builders Association at noon, and a ticketed cruise with the Belknap County GOP in Laconia at 6 p.m., according to his campaign’s event listings.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate, will address the New Hampshire Senate shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. There’s supposed to be a livestream on YouTube. (We’ll see whether the platform takes issue with his remarks again this time.)
These visits come after two other declared Republican candidates, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and current Senator Tim Scott, spent time in New Hampshire last week.
The final date of New Hampshire’s 2024 primary hasn’t been set yet, but it’s likely to come in late January. That’s less than eight months away.
