Dog trainer facing animal cruelty charges in South Boston court

Falconer was the owner of the once-popular Falco K9 , which closed earlier this year after clients alleged on social media that their pets were harmed under his care. The Animal Rescue League of Boston, which has police powers in cases involving animal cruelty, obtained the criminal charges on May 4, records show.

Tyler A. Falconer, 30, is charged with three counts of animal cruelty by a custodian, which are felonies, and three counts of improperly tethering or confining an animal, which are misdemeanors, according to court records.

The owner of a defunct dog training and boarding business is scheduled to appear in South Boston Municipal Court Wednesday to face multiple charges of animal abuse, according to court records.

Falconer resigned from the Burlington Fire Department on May 27, according to the town manager’s office. The town had been investigating Falconer following coverage of the animal cruelty allegations and for a separate incident involving alleged “misconduct in a personal relationship,” town officials have said.

WCVB-TV reported that Falconer is married to the station’s traffic anchor Katie Thompson.

On a now-deleted Facebook page for his dog training business, Falconer wrote in March that “claims of neglect and abuse are simply not true.”

“At Falco K9 we are committed to ensuring the proper care and training of every dog. These allegations are appalling, however any claims of neglect and abuse are simply not true,” he wrote. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and thanks to our loyal clients and staff. Unfortunately due to the negative attention this has caused we will be shutting our doors.”

Falconer served in the US Navy, where he was assigned to training K9s for the service. He opened the business in 2016, according to a deleted company website.

A summary of the charges Falconer faces shows that:

On Nov. 18, 2020, and for other days not specified in court papers, Falconer allegedly abused a golden retriever named Sawyer. The male dog was around 7 years old.

On Feb 10, 2023, and other days not specified in court papers, he allegedly abused a male Rhodesian ridgeback named Watch. The dog was around 6 months old.

On Feb. 16, 2023, and other days not specified in the court papers, he allegedly abused a 3-year-old female cane corso named Luna.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.