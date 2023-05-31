Driver who claimed to have a bomb tells Maine judge he didn’t, that it was a cry for help

Holford was unhurt. Maine authorities examined his vehicle for explosives, and the FBI joined the investigation.

Tony Holford, 42, quickly got the attention of Maine state troopers as he drove up Interstate 95 north in Houlton on Monday with a sign indicating that he had an explosive device on board. Holford ignored the troopers’ attempts to stop him, and one opened fire as Holford maneuvered the truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry — stopping short of the border.

A Providence man who claimed to have explosives as he barreled toward US and Canada ports of entry in Maine told a judge on Wednesday that his actions were just a cry for help.

Advertisement

The investigators later confirmed that Holford didn’t have any explosives, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

In his appearance before Aroostook County Judge Stephen Nelson Wednesday morning, Holford said he lied about having explosives because he wanted help, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Holford has a warrant from Rhode Island for failing to comply with his probation. He has a lengthy criminal record in Rhode Island, including charges of domestic violence, drugs, larceny, and threatening an employee for the Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

In February, the last time his probation officer saw him, Holford said he’d been homeless and had trouble finding a job. However, he claimed that he was finishing writing a book, the probation officer noted, according to court records.

“He stated he is the author of a soon to be published book about Jesus and his existence,” the officer wrote. “Therefore, he would make the money and would be able to pay the restitution.”

The officer offered to send Holford for a mental health evaluation. Holford didn’t return, and the probation officer was told by another person that Holford had moved to Brunswick, Maine.

Advertisement

Holford is charged in Maine with criminal threatening, two counts of terrorizing, passing a roadblock, failing to stop for an officer, and operating a vehicle without a license, said Barbara A. Cardone, spokesperson for the Maine Judicial Branch. The judge set bail at $1,000 cash, with GPS monitoring, and ordered Holford not to leave Maine.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.