Firefighter and worker injured in two-alarm blaze at Charlestown recycling facility

Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at a recycling plant in Charlestown Tuesday night, officials said.
At approximately 11 p.m., firefighters responded to heavy black smoke coming from the recycling facility at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park and a second alarm was ordered, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.
At approximately 11:00 heavy black smoke from the recycling plant at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/jkp3JIypPa— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023
At 11:43 p.m. the fire department tweeted that firefighters were cutting a hole through the walls of the building to gain access to the fire.
All companies were ordered off the roof. Companies are cutting hole thru the walls from above and below to gain access to the fire. pic.twitter.com/uPLxla9heW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023
Soon after, firefighters had “knocked down the main body” of the fire from above, and they continued to work to put out the rest.
Companies have knocked down the main body of fire from above, as they continue to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/UBkOmjX3NS— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023
Detail companies remained at the scene as of 2:59 a.m. “overhauling the massive amount of debris and putting out hot spots,” the department tweeted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
Detail companies will remain on scene at the recycling plant in Charlestown overhauling the massive amount of debris and putting out hot spots. 1 Firefighter and 1 worker were transported by @BOSTON_EMS with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/PxARza0Zbh— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023
