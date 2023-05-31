Firefighter and worker injured in two-alarm blaze at Charlestown recycling facility

Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at a recycling plant in Charlestown early Wednesday morning, officials said. They were transported by Boston EMS, the department tweeted.

At approximately 11 p.m., firefighters responded to heavy black smoke coming from the recycling facility at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park and a second alarm was ordered, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.

At 11:43 p.m. the fire department tweeted that firefighters were cutting a hole through the walls of the building to gain access to the fire.

Soon after, firefighters had “knocked down the main body” of the fire from above, and they continued to work to put out the rest.

Detail companies remained at the scene as of 2:59 a.m. “overhauling the massive amount of debris and putting out hot spots,” the department tweeted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

