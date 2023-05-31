fb-pixel Skip to main content

Harrison Ford spotted at Amherst College for son Liam’s graduation

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2023, 6 minutes ago
Harrison Ford at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2023.Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Hundreds of students graduated from Amherst College on Sunday — including the son of famed actor Harrison Ford.

Ford’s son, Liam Flockhart Ford, graduated with a double major in environmental studies and geology, according to a college spokesperson.

Ford, 80, and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, 58, were photographed beside Liam at the commencement ceremony.

Flockhart adopted Liam in 2001, one year before she met the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star. The couple was last seen in Amherst in September 2019 for move-in weekend at the college.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of the popular film series that began with 1981′s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” rolls into theaters on June 30. Ford once again stars as Jones, this time alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Ford and Liam were spotted on Saturday, meandering through the Amherst Farmers Market, according to MassLive.

“Thanks to everyone who came out ... we even got the chance to see Harrison Ford!” one vendor wrote on Facebook.


Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

