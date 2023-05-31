Harrison Ford spotted at Amherst College for son Liam’s graduation

Ford, 80, and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, 58, were photographed beside Liam at the commencement ceremony.

Ford’s son, Liam Flockhart Ford, graduated with a double major in environmental studies and geology, according to a college spokesperson.

Hundreds of students graduated from Amherst College on Sunday — including the son of famed actor Harrison Ford.

Flockhart adopted Liam in 2001, one year before she met the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star. The couple was last seen in Amherst in September 2019 for move-in weekend at the college.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth installment of the popular film series that began with 1981′s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” rolls into theaters on June 30. Ford once again stars as Jones, this time alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Ford and Liam were spotted on Saturday, meandering through the Amherst Farmers Market, according to MassLive.

“Thanks to everyone who came out ... we even got the chance to see Harrison Ford!” one vendor wrote on Facebook.

Harrison Ford, 80, and Calista Flockhart, 58, attend rarely seen son Liam’s graduation https://t.co/sGoUDPyJbQ pic.twitter.com/OxNe4UD9Vi — Page Six (@PageSix) May 30, 2023

Spotted at the Amherst Farmers Market yesterday …. Harrison Ford….. in town for his son’s graduation and stopped by! @amherstfarmmkt pic.twitter.com/pw2al9SctB — Only In Amherst (@OnlyInAmherst) May 28, 2023





