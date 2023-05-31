Jury selection in Adam Montgomery gun violations trial set to begin in New Hampshire

Proceedings are set to begin Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North in Manchester, according to court records.

Montgomery, who has been previously convicted of violent crimes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is charged with stealing a rifle and shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, 2019. As a convicted felon, Montgomery was not legally allowed to possess a gun, according to prosecutors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the New Hampshire weapons trial of Adam Montgomery, the man also accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery, according to court records.

Montgomery, 33, is expected to be tried in December on charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence, and witness tampering in connection with Harmony’s death around Dec. 7, 2019.

Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

Harmony Montgomery’s death exposed failures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts to put the child’s well-being at the center of custody decisions. Crystal Sorey, the child’s mother, struggled with substance abuse disorder and the child was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

In 2019, Massachusetts Juvenile Court Judge Mark Newman awarded Adam Montgomery custody of his daughter although he had been convicted of violent crimes, including shooting a man in the head in Haverhill in 2014. He was then living in New Hampshire.

Harmony Montgomery’s body has not been found. Montgomery’s lawyers have asked permission to question witnesses in the gun case about the investigation into the girl’s whereabouts. Prosecutors oppose the request, saying they had agreed not to raise the issue in the weapons case, court records show.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, is scheduled to testify against her husband after pleading guilty to perjury charges last year, according to court records.

