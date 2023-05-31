Massachusetts teen rescued from the White Mountains after injuring her ankle

A Massachusetts teenager was rescued Monday night from the White Mountains in Albany, N.H., after hurting her ankle, officials said.

Just before 8 p.m., Alyssa Chahed, 18, of Pembroke, “severely injured” her ankle while descending the Weetamoo Trail on Mount Chocorua, according to a statement from N.H. Fish and Game.

“Chahed attempted to bear weight on her injured ankle but was unable to,” the statement said.