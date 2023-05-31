Massachusetts teen rescued from the White Mountains after injuring her ankle

A Massachusetts teenager was rescued Monday night from the White Mountains in Albany, N.H., after hurting her ankle, officials said.
Just before 8 p.m., Alyssa Chahed, 18, of Pembroke, “severely injured” her ankle while descending the Weetamoo Trail on Mount Chocorua, according to a statement from N.H. Fish and Game.
“Chahed attempted to bear weight on her injured ankle but was unable to,” the statement said.
She was traveling with two friends who called 911, officials said. A rescue team responded to their location, about 2 miles from the trailhead.
Responders carrier Chahed back to the trailhead in a stretcher, returning just before midnight, officials said. She was driven from the scene by her friends to seek medical attention, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
