New Jersey lawyer Matthew Nilo arrested in four rapes in Charlestown suspended from job

Nilo’s LinkedIn page states that he works as a cyber claims counsel for Cowbell, which has offices in New York and several other cities.

Matthew J. Nilo, 35, is a lawyer in New Jersey who was arrested in connection with four rapes in Charlestown dating back to 2007 and 2008.

Matthew J. Nilo, a 35-year-old New Jersey lawyer arrested Tuesday in connection with four rapes in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008 has been suspended from his job at a cyber insurance company in New York, the firm said Wednesday.

“Matthew Nilo was an employee of Cowbell and was hired in January, 2023, after passing our background check,” the company said in a statement. “Mr. Nilo’s employment at Cowbell has been suspended pending further investigation.”

Nilo, who formerly lived in the North End, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his home in Weehawken, N.J., Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Boston field office said at a news conference at Boston police headquarters.

“This is without a doubt a major break in this investigation that has haunted the survivors of these sexual assaults, the residents of Charlestown, and the Boston Police Department for years,” Bonavolonta said. “We believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community.”

Nilo is accused of sexually assaulting four women in the Terminal Street area on Aug. 18, 2007, Nov. 22, 2007, Aug. 5, 2008, and Dec. 23, 2008, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Tuesday.

“All four cases are DNA connected,” Cox said.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery,

Nilo will be brought back to Boston to face the charges in the coming days, officials said Tuesday. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a New Jersey courtroom on Thursday.

Authorities did not disclose details about the assaults but said investigators immediately shared news of Nilo’s arrest with the four women who had waited 15 years to learn who attacked them, Bonavolonta said.

“We certainly realize that identifying this individual does not ease their pain, nothing can, but hopefully it answers some questions,” Bonavolonta said.

Nilo earned his law degree at the University of San Francisco, according to his LinkedIn profile and records posted to the New York State Unified Court System website. He has also lived in Wisconsin and New York and authorities urged anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Nilo to contact Boston police or the FBI.

The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a federal program to help process sexual assault collection kits and reduce a persistent backlog, helped in the investigation, Cox said.

Investigators from the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit reached out to the FBI for assistance in October.

Using investigative genetic genealogy, a method that combines DNA analysis with genealogy research and historical records to generate new leads in unsolved homicides, sexual assaults, and other violent crimes, investigators identified Nilo as a suspect, Bonavolonta said.

Investigators received confirmation of Nilo’s identity last month, Bonavolonta said.

Nilo has no record of professional discipline as a lawyer, according to documents posted to the New York court system site, which say that he was admitted to practice law in that state in June 2019.

He graduated from law school in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile, and worked for five years at a San Francisco firm before moving to New York in 2019 to work at a different firm in Manhattan, where he worked for three years as an associate before moving to Cowbell.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.