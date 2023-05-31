Ninja knives? Artillery shell? Hookah pistol? Odd things found in luggage at Logan and Bradley airports.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a “replica pistol hookah” during a security screening at Logan Airport on May 25. Then on Memorial Day, TSA officers at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut came across a 75mm artillery shell in a 43-year-old male passenger’s checked bag. The shell was inert and inoperable, according to TSA spokesman Dan Velez.

And that wasn’t the only contraband that was detected in luggage at New England airports recently.

A ninja knife set was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Logan Airport over the weekend, officials said.

There was no law enforcement response, but the passenger was escorted out of the airport with the shell so it could be disposed of properly, Velez said.

Velez shared a photo of the artillery shell on Twitter, along with the hashtag #travelfail.

“Inert or not...artillery shells are a no go!” the tweet said.

Velez also shared a photo of the “Naruto ninja knife set” that was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Logan on Saturday.

“Knives should always be placed in checked bags only!” Velez tweeted.

After TSA officers detected the “replica pistol hookah” during a security screening at Logan Airport on May 25, the device was turned over to State Police before the 23-year-old male passenger was allowed to continue on his way and board the aircraft, officials said.

“We were not letting him board with the item, because it’s a firearm replica,” said Velez.

TSA officials urge passengers to visit the TSA.gov website before traveling and check out the “What Can I Bring?” page, which features a lengthy list of what you can (and can’t) bring on a plane, and what you’ll need to put in your checked luggage. (Artificial skeleton bones? Yes, you can bring those in your carry-on bag. Axes and hatchets? You’ll have to put those in checked luggage.)

In order to speed up the process at security checkpoints, TSA officials encourage travelers to arrive early and make sure your carry-on bag is organized.

“If you must carry-on, make sure your bag is well-organized,” the TSA website states. “It takes time for TSA officers to make sure a jam-packed, cluttered, overstuffed bag is safe. And the more time it takes to screen your bag, the longer you—and everyone behind you—are stuck in line.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.