Outgoing BU president denounces graduates for shouting down media mogul at commencement

“A handful of students shouted obscenities at Mr. Zaslav. I flinched, as my reaction harkened back to my teen years, over half a century ago, on the south side of San Antonio, Tex.,” Brown said in a statement posted to BU Today , a university publication.

Outgoing Boston University president Robert A. Brown on Wednesday denounced demonstrators at the school’s May 21 commencement for acting in a “coarse and deliberately abusive” manner toward the speaker, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, who was met with obscenities by a “small minority” of protesters voicing support for striking TV and film writers.

Advertisement

“In that era, shouting the words that I heard from the field would be the precursor to a fistfight,” Brown said. “I can’t imagine how Mr. Zaslav felt hearing these obscenities directed at him.”

Brown, who in September announced he would be stepping down at the end of the academic year, said he apologized to Zaslav for the demonstrators’ conduct.

“They were attempting to implement the cancel culture that has become all too prevalent on university campuses,” Brown said. “The hundreds of virtually identical protest emails we received in my office in advance of Commencement came with an explicit ‘cancel’ hashtag, indicating an aim to prevent Mr. Zaslav from speaking.”

The university faced criticism from students and alumni over its choice of Zaslav, a graduate of its law school, as the commencement speaker during a strike by the Writers Guild of America demanding better pay, job security, and limits on the use of artificial intelligence to create content.

Outside Nickerson Field, more than 100 demonstrators were in place late morning to picket, holding signs and chanting pro-union slogans. During the ceremony, throngs of students booed Zaslav, turned their backs on him, and waved signs with pro-union messages.

Advertisement

Officials did not acknowledge the protests, even as a plane flew over Nickerson Field with a banner that said, “David Zaslav, pay your writers.”

When Zaslav stood to receive an honorary degree from Brown, he was showered with boos and jeers. He received wide applause, however, when Brown described his work in preserving the stories of Holocaust survivors. Zaslav is a member of USC Shoah Foundation’s Executive Committee.

Yet throughout his speech, Zaslav had to pause as students tried to shout him down.

At one point, Zaslav described a life lesson he learned from Jack Welch, the GE chief executive.

“He turned to me and he said, ‘Listen, if you want to be successful, you’re going to have to figure out how to get along with everyone. And that includes difficult people,’ ” Zaslav said, pausing briefly as he was drowned out by shouting students.

“’Some people will be looking for a fight ... focus on people’s good qualities,’ " he said.

In his statement Wednesday, Brown linked the commencement kerfuffle to deeper fissures roiling the country.

“On reflection, it seems to me that the incivility on Nickerson Field is indicative of the divisions in our country,” Brown said. “People shouting anonymously at each other, accomplishing nothing but feeling gratified for doing so, while generating material to post on social media.”

“The shouters infringed on the rights of others—to be heard or, more simply, to celebrate a milestone for a new graduate in a ceremony not disfigured with obscenities,” he added. “We must do better and be a place where freedom of speech and the vital instrument of lawful protest can coexist and foster every individual’s sense of belonging.”

Advertisement

Attempts to silence a speaker with profanity run counter to a university’s mission, Brown said.

“The students who were appallingly coarse and deliberately abusive to Mr. Zaslav were entitled to attend Commencement because they were being awarded degrees that they earned from Boston University,” Brown said, noting that those students were a small portion of the 23,000 attendees. “But that fact does not diminish my disappointment.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.