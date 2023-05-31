R.I. speaker ‘very confident’ a shore access bill will pass this year

Shekarchi made his comments — which represent a more optimistic assessment about the proposal’s prospects than has been issued before — at a live event hosted at Rhode Island PBS studios in Providence. The event marked the 100th episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast. Globe Rhode Island’s Ed Fitzpatrick and Jim Ludes, the host of Rhode Island PBS’ “Story in the Public Square,” interviewed Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

“I expect something this session,” Shekarchi said at a live taping of the Rhode Island Report podcast . “I can’t guarantee it, but I expect something.”

Advertisement

Shekarchi said a compromise is in the works.

The deal, if it comes to fruition, would be the culmination of years of advocacy from people who live around Rhode Island and have sought clarity on the state’s shore access laws.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Right now, the law as generally understood and enforced puts the boundary between public access rights and private property at what’s called the mean high tide line. That is not a visible line in the sand, but a measurement of high water heights taken over nearly 20 years. Critics say it curtails — or even effectively eliminates, in some cases — Rhode Islanders’ shore access rights, which include but aren’t limited to passage along the shore, leaving the shore swim, fishing, and collecting seaweed.

The House earlier this year had passed its own version, which would put the boundary for people to exercise their shore access rights, where passable shore exists, at six feet landward from the recognizable high line. The recognizable high tide line is the line or mark on tidal flats, beaches, or on shore objects left by the maximum height of a rising tide from things like shells, oil, or seaweed. Another word supporters use for the recognizable high tide line is the wrack line. The version originally introduced in the Senate would have gone much further — up to the vegetation line.

Advertisement

But a proposed substitute version, called a Sub-A, is now up for consideration at the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Like the version the House passed, the Senate version would use the recognizable high tide line, but with a 10-foot landward buffer instead of six. It included a similar, but not identical, definition of the recognizable high tide line. For example, in the Senate version, if there was more than one line of seaweed, oil, or fine shell debris, the recognizable high tide line would be the most seaward one. The House version didn’t include that language.

Asked whether he was concerned about the constitutionality of the proposal — shoreline property owners have argued it would take their property without compensation — Ruggerio said any proposal would invite legal challenges.

“We’re hoping we can come to an agreement that will be acceptable for everyone,” Ruggerio said.

The legislation originally came out of a House study commission led by state Representative Terri Cortvriend and then-state Representative Blake Filippi last year, which heard testimony about the science and the politics behind the shore access debate. Using the mean high tide line, critics say, provides much less real estate to access the shore than people may think. Some go so far as to argue that the mean high tide line was effectively done away with when the state changed its constitution in the 1980s, a proposition that hasn’t been tested in court. The study commission recommended a boundary 10 feet from the recognizable high tide line, which eventually got knocked down to six feet.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.