Students participate in Beacon Hill advocacy day for women’s commission

The Scituate students joined other advocates to rally for the commission’s legislative priorities for the year, such as passage of the I AM bill , which would provide free menstrual products to women in schools, shelters, and prisons.

Allison McGurty, Charlotte Reynolds, Evangeline Chestna, and Katie Gill created their project as part of a civic action assignment for history class. They were among dozens of students from across the state to participate in the advocacy day, the first held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic struck three years ago.

Four sophomores at Scituate High School brought their idea to address students’ access to menstrual health products to Beacon Hill Wednesday for the annual Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women Advocacy Day.

“Menstrual products are basic hygiene for people,” Reynolds said. “People don’t choose to have their period, and people can’t choose when to stop as we need to.”

During the day, the commission rallied advocates to embrace their other legislative priorities, which include improving resources and rights for incarcerated persons to supporting child care for working parents.

But it is the threat to women’s reproductive health care nationwide, with the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion, and state efforts to limit gender-affirming health care, that are key concerns, the students said.

“Although it’s happening in other places, it doesn’t make Massachusetts immune, regardless of how far we’ve progressed,” McGurty said, referring to state laws that protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care. “But if you maintain this movement and this progress forward, it’s going to make it a lot harder to move back.”

Governor Maura Healey said Massachusetts is a “different story” when it comes to protecting women’s rights, compared to the rest of the country. Healey recognized a “fierce urgency” to ensure the progressive momentum continued.

“Every day that goes by is a day where either there’s an opportunity seized or an opportunity lost,” Healey said, encouraging lobbyists to work with lawmakers and members of the commission to affect positive change for Massachusetts residents.

Reynolds said Healey’s message should resonate with young women.

“It’s important to keep fighting so that we don’t take start taking steps backwards, because we can see that happening in a lot of other states with abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and education rights,” Reynolds said. “We need to make sure it doesn’t happen in Massachusetts.”





Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.