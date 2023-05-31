Seventy-one people displaced after three-alarm blaze in Brighton apartment building

The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. at 1980 Commonwealth Ave., according to Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Brighton Wednesday morning, displacing 71 people, officials said.

The fire started on the top floor of the six-story building and spread down to the third, officials said. Crews battled the blaze using several ground and aerial ladders. Due to the smoke, all 58 units were evacuated, Alkins said.

“The heavy fire was knocked down after about 30 minutes,” he said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said. On Twitter, the Boston Fire Department posted several photos of pets rescued from the building alongside firefighters.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, Alkins said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters have been knocking on all 52 unit doors to evacuate. Several units self evacuated . Rascal was among several pets rescued. Several ground ladders & aerial ladders used to support fire attack pic.twitter.com/It5WWgfUis — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023









Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.