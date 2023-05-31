fb-pixel Skip to main content

Seventy-one people displaced after three-alarm blaze in Brighton apartment building

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2023, 1 hour ago
Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in an apartment building in Brighton Wednesday morning, officials said.Boston Fire Department

A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Brighton Wednesday morning, displacing 71 people, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. at 1980 Commonwealth Ave., according to Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

The fire started on the top floor of the six-story building and spread down to the third, officials said. Crews battled the blaze using several ground and aerial ladders. Due to the smoke, all 58 units were evacuated, Alkins said.

“The heavy fire was knocked down after about 30 minutes,” he said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said. On Twitter, the Boston Fire Department posted several photos of pets rescued from the building alongside firefighters.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, Alkins said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

