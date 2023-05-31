Teenager struck and killed by commuter rail train in Whitman

A teenager was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Whitman on Tuesday, officials said.

At around 8:30 p.m., a teenager was hit by an outbound train about 1,000 yards south of Whitman station, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. She was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials said the teenager was about 16 to 19 years old. Transit Police and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are investigating, Sullivan said.