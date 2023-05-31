Teenager struck and killed by commuter rail train in Whitman

A teenager was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Whitman on Tuesday, officials said.
At around 8:30 p.m., a teenager was hit by an outbound train about 1,000 yards south of Whitman station, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. She was later pronounced dead, officials said.
Officials said the teenager was about 16 to 19 years old. Transit Police and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are investigating, Sullivan said.
“On behalf of the entire MBTA organization, we express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the decedent,” Sullivan said.
One inbound train was terminated at Hanson station after the fatality and passengers experienced delays on the Kingston Line, officials said.
Advertisement
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.