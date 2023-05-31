Christie to announce 2024 GOP presidential bid

Christie’s planned campaign, first reported by Axios, would be his second for the presidency after he unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in 2016. That year, Christie dropped out of the race after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary. He swiftly endorsed Donald Trump, despite trading bitter attacks through the primary, and later was named the head of Trump’s transition team.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie will enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week, according to a person with knowledge of his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been announced publicly.

However, Christie has since become one of Trump’s most vocal critics. During a recent town hall in New Hampshire, Christie called Trump ‘’a failure on policy and a failure on character,’’ asserting that the front-runner in the GOP primary race is nothing more than a TV star.

‘’Everybody can be fooled once by a shuckster, by a TV star,’’ Christie said. ‘’But if we allow ourselves to be fooled twice, we have no one to blame but ourselves. And let me promise you, if he is the nominee in 2024, Joe Biden will be the president in 2025.’’

Christie, a former US attorney who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, has been exploring a presidential bid for months, expressing his frustration that Trump’s current and potential Republican rivals — including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and former vice president Mike Pence — have largely avoided confronting Trump directly.

Longtime advisers to Christie have formed a super PAC, Tell It Like It Is, to support his expected presidential bid. The formation of the outside group is being led by Brian Jones, who was an adviser to John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns, and is being chaired by Bill Palatucci, a Republican national committeeman from New Jersey and Christie confidant.

WASHINGTON POST

DeSantis aims for connection in campaign start

SALIX, Iowa — Ron DeSantis was making a four-stop blitz through Iowa during his first full day of presidential campaigning on Wednesday, aiming for a personal connection with voters while intensifying his criticism of former president Donald Trump.

The Florida governor’s first stop was the floor of Port Neal Welding in Salix, a rural town near Sioux City, in the heart of the most Republican-heavy part of the state. Lining the highway outside the welding shop were metal structures including a towering Jesus, a version of the Statue of Liberty, and the Minions.

DeSantis talked up his efforts to push his state farther to the right. But he often barreled through his 30-minute speech in workmanlike fashion, leaving few pauses for applause from the audience of a bit more than 100 people, some wearing caps bearing seed company logos.

Trying to position himself as the most formidable alternative to Trump in the crowded Republican White House primary field, DeSantis didn’t mention the former president by name in Salix. But he said the Bible emphasized the importance of being humble, adding that the country needed leaders who knew how to show humility.

“The tired dogmas of the past are inadequate for a vibrant future. We have to look forward,” DeSantis said. “We can’t look backwards. We must have the courage to lead and we must have the strength to win.”

He later sat with his wife, Casey, among hydraulic lifts and long welding tables arrayed with assorted metal engine parts. The pair took no questions but offered stories of their favorite drive-thru chicken restaurant and their kids — including an incident involving permanent marker drawings on the bathroom walls of the governor’s mansion.

“They just seem very down to earth,” said Bev Lessman, a 70-year-old retired teacher from Sioux City. After speaking, DeSantis walked through the audience and Lessman wrapped her arms around DeSantis’ neck and told the governor she could feel what seemed to her to be the governor’s Christian devotion.

“I told him we can’t make others live it, but I appreciated how he expressed his faith,” she said later. He replied, “But we can model it,” she said.

“There was a connection,” Lessman added.

Displaying a personal touch that resonates with voters is vital to succeeding in states like Iowa. That’s a departure from Florida and its large, expensive media markets where television advertising is often more important than on-the-ground campaigning given just how much ground there is to cover.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Haley’s husband to deploy as she seeks nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

A formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in the next few weeks, a person with knowledge of Michael Haley’s deployment told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

This spring, the South Carolina National Guard called officers with his skill set to deploy in support of US Africa Command, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the deployment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be his second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.

Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, has been highly critical of President Biden’s competency as commander in chief as she campaigns for the GOP nomination. She has spoken out against his administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military, complaining they were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.

She has also pledged to make cuts in $46 billion in foreign aid to countries she says “hate America.”

Michael Haley, the candidate’s husband of 26 years, has been a constant at his wife’s campaign events since she became a White House candidate.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bragg says case against Trump belongs in state court

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says his hush-money prosecution of Donald Trump belongs in state court because the alleged criminal conduct “had no connection to his official duties and responsibilities as president.”

Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, is attempting to move the case to Manhattan federal court, arguing the case raises issues that are unique to a former president. Bragg alleges Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make hush-money payments just before the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor, who claims she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the affair.

Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Bragg said Tuesday that Trump should be prosecuted in state court because the alleged payments have nothing to do with his job as president. He also argued that Trump doesn’t have presidential immunity from prosecution because protections for presidents don’t extend to conduct that happened largely before he became president.

BLOOMBERG NEWS