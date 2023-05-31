NASA team to hold public meeting on unexplained aerial sightings

UAPs are observations of things in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena, NASA says.

The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study Team is focused on “identifying available data, how best to collect future data, and how NASA can use that data to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward,” according to the NASA website.

A NASA study team that has been tasked looking at unidentified aerial phenomena from a scientific perspective is holding a public meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at https://www.nasa.gov/live.

NASA says the team numbers more than a dozen people who are “experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics communities.” It is led by astrophysicist David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City and previously the chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University.

The meeting will be the final deliberations before the team publishes a report this summer, NASA said. The meeting will also include a public comment period.

In a statement, NASA said the report is “not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations. The report will inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP.”

“The limited number of high-quality observations of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, currently makes it impossible to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events,” NASA says on its website. “Without access to an extensive set of data, it is nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation, thus the focus of the study is to inform NASA what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on UAP.”





