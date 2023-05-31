Calling teen writers! Globe Ideas wants to give you a megaphone.

We’re giving over an entire issue of Ideas this fall to young people’s voices and stories. You’re the expert on your own life, right? What’s on your mind and in your heart? What brings you joy, gives you hope, makes you roll your eyes, causes you worry? What do you wish you could tell the grown-ups in your life, if only they’d listen?

The floor is yours.

Share your aspirations, your concerns, or your secrets. Tell us what matters most to you. How do you feel about your mental health, your school, social media, your friends, your pressures, or your future? What would you change about your life if you could? What would you change about the world?