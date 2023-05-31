The Celtics … so close … so close

These players, many of them young men, are very hard-working and perform their jobs at a level of excellence few can match and under scrutiny that is hard to imagine. While it may be fair to praise their achievements and offer critiques when they fall short, they deserve to be treated respectfully whether they win or lose. Dismissing them as “frauds” — and I admit to thinking this way at times — is too harsh. It just tells these young men and their families that we value them only when they win and we can bask in the reflected glow of their accomplishment.

I have been thinking a bit today about Game 7 between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. It sure was disappointing for Boston fans. But while the Celtics clearly did not play very well, I think the critics might do well to have a broader perspective.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s a game — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The Celtics’ season is over, and certainly the fans, coaches, and players are all disappointed in the outcome. It’s time to enjoy the teams that are still playing and wait for next year.

Advertisement

Mike Fitzgerald

Norwood





The game was all but over. Then he switched the channel to PBS.

Did I miss something? I thought there was a Game 8! So, apparently, did the Celtics.

Hey, it’s only a game. At some point, I knew the season was over and turned to “The Donut King,” an account on PBS of the evacuation of Cambodia and the resettling of refugees in California, where for the most part they lived in tents and were overwhelmed by the reality of never seeing their country again. Later, because I couldn’t sleep, I turned to reading “… and a hard rain fell: A GI’s True Story of the War in Vietnam,” a vivid memoir. The author, John Ketwig, started his tour during the monsoon months and wondered if he should instead have evaded the draft. He bunked with four other guys in a tent that would be visited by enormous rats at night. I thought of the mass shootings of schoolchildren and other innocents taking place regularly in this country and the outrageous war crimes by Russia against Ukraine.

Advertisement

Then I thought, why would I get so upset over a game played by gifted millionaire athletes who might well be casting a fishing rod in the days to come. For us fans, it’s only a game.

Plus, we in Boston will always have the 2004 Red Sox.

Michel L. Spitzer

Jamaica Plain