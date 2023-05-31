With time short, a debt deal inches forward

It goes like this: The Democrats take the White House from the Republicans, and the GOP takes the House two years later. In the mid-1990s, this gave us Newt Gingrich and his Contract with America, which turned out to be mostly rhetoric. By 2011, the GOP discovered that the strange idea of a debt ceiling made for more breathtaking TV. The “crisis” is solved when a “compromise” is reached. All involved pat themselves on the back.

This debt deal is another critical failure of our ability to govern ourselves ( “Biden, McCarthy try to sell debt deal,” Page A1, May 29). Having a debt limit in the first place makes little sense to many of us, but it gives Washington a chance to concoct a crisis for itself, which it then heroically solves.

Advertisement

Here we are in 2023, after 12 years and a more than doubling of the debt, with a sad rerun. I expect it to continue until voters overcome their rerun fatigue and elect some people who want to spend less time in front of the cameras and more time doing their day jobs.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ron Evett

Holliston





Biden, McCarthy now have to deal with the difficult people

Re “Deal made to increase debt limit for 2 years” (Page A1, May 28): Now comes the difficult part.

It was near certain that President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would reach an 11th-hour agreement to avert a financial tsunami. Sanity, after all, still exists in the atmospheric regions in which they reside.

However, I fear that in the trenches there are those partisan zealots who might not be so repulsed by the sight of an economic bloodbath. Maybe they’d see a default on the federal debt not as a devastating travesty but as a mark of their relentless pursuit of their definition of perfection. These men and women have the capacity to severely wound our nation and the rest of the world, but do they have the willingness?

Advertisement

The time is short and the danger grave. Let us hope lunacy is not allowed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Robert S. Nussbaum

Great Barrington