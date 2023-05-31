Home of the Week: See you at the rooftop pool

Rent Studio (from $2,500); one bedroom and one bath (from $2,975); two bedrooms and one or two baths (from $3,815); and three bedrooms and two baths (from $4,865). Rent for the model unit featured here is $3,511.

Year built 2023

Utilities Tenant responsible for water, sewer, Internet, and cable.

Pets $100 for dogs and $50 for cats per month. Breed restrictions. Two pets per unit.

Parking (Underground garage) $250 a month

Dot Block is not just a blueprint anymore.

Some eight years after the idea was proposed, the first tenants are moving into the apartment complex on one of Boston’s most important streets, Dorchester Avenue.

The six-story Dot North and four story Pleasant buildings are complete, with two more on tap before the development, which is about a third of a mile from the Savin Hill stop on the Red Line, is built out.

Dot Block is a rental complex on Dorchester Avenue at the intersection of four neighborhoods: Savin Hill, Meeting House Hill, Jones Hill, and Fields Corner. Rendering Courtesy of Samuels & Associates

Already complete is Unit 235, a model in the Dot North building with an asking rent of $3,511 a month. It’s a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment that’s 675 square feet. The other one-bedroom apartments range in size from 521 to 729 square feet and are priced between $2,975 and $3,385.

The entrance to the unit reveals a short foyer (under 4 feet deep) and offers a view into an open layout the kitchen and living/dining area share. A wall of windows pours light into the space.

The kitchen shares an open layout with the living area. John Davenport

A door on the left opens to the unit’s shower-only bathroom. It’s 69 square feet and has a single vanity topped with quartz and flooring and a shower surround of ceramic tile. Pull off your socks and throw them directly into the stacked washer and dryer here. This laundry setup is available in all units.

The 110-square-foot kitchen is defined by an island with seating for three and a quartz top. Just to the left is a line of cabinets and a quartz countertop that forms the main work area. The smooth-front cabinets are modern and white, while the appliances (the stove is electric) are stainless steel. There are two closets here: One is for the water heater, the other has a doorway that spans 5 feet.

The combined living and dining areas make up roughly a quarter of the unit’s living space (156 square feet). There’s plenty of room for a sofa, two armchairs, and a small dining table. The flooring is a vinyl plank that mimics oak.

Natural lights pours in through an expansive window in the model's living area. John Davenport

The flooring continues into the bedroom, which is 113 square feet and offers recessed lighting, a walk-in closet, and a tall casement window.

The bedroom in the model has vinyl plank flooring that mimics oak. John Davenport

Grab your bathing suit and towel and head up to the rooftop pool. Other amenities include a community indoor-outdoor kitchen, a fitness room, secure mail and package rooms, a lounge, shared work spaces, bike storage, a pet-grooming area, and complimentary coffee.

The rooftop pool includes lounge areas and outdoor dining facilities with grills. Rendering courtesy of Samuels & Associates

Tenants have access to the fitness center. Rendering Courtesy of Samuels & Associates

Tenants have access to a shared kitchen and work-from-home spaces Rendering Courtesy of Samuels & Associates

The buildings center on a greenspace that is open to the public. Rendering courtesy of Samuels & Associates

Originally, the ground level of Dot Block called for big-box-type stores, but developer Samuels & Associates changed the focus to small stores, neighborhood restaurants, and a greenspace open to the public.

Tenants are required to maintain renter’s insurance.

Samuels & Associates is also managing the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

