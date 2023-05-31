Bill Belichick takes responsibility for OTA violations and praises Joe Judge

The media eventually broached the subject of free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins , and whether New England had any interest in signing him, but Belichick answered by saying, “I’m not going to comment on players that aren’t on this team.”

The Patriots coach spoke to reporters for the first time since the NFL Draft, covering a range of topics that included the recent rule violations regarding organized team activities as well as the expected role of his assistant coaches.

The NFL season is still months away, but Bill Belichick already had plenty of questions to answer during his Wednesday press conference.

On other subjects, he was more definitive.

The Patriots were recently docked two practice sessions for violating NFL rules; specifically, assistant coach Joe Judge held meetings with special teams players that exceeded the four-hour limit imposed by league rules.

Asked about the matter, Belichick said, “We had a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2, but we got that worked out. It’s in the past, we’ve moved on.’”

When asked follow-up questions, he repeatedly said that he’s “looking forward to getting out on the field today.”

Toward the end of the press conference, he took ultimate responsibility for the violations.

“I’m responsible for it,” he said. “So that’s it.”

As for what effect losing the practices meant for the Patriots, Belichick offered some humor.

“[We’ve] got a long weekend,” he said.

Regarding Judge, Belichick expressed faith in the former Giants head coach who returned to the Patriots in 2022 as an offensive assistant, but didn’t specify what his role would be.

“He’ll do whatever I ask him to do,” Belichick said. “That might change from time to time. He’ll be involved in a lot of things.”

Noting that the Patriots would reveal specific coaching positions soon, he reminded reporters of Judge’s versatility.

“Joe’s great. Smart guy, got a lot of experience,” said Belichick. “He’ll do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot.”

Another topic of discussion was the NFL’s recent decision to launch a one-year trial of a new kickoff rule.

Though it wasn’t passed unanimously — the Patriots were one team that voted against it — the new rule will allow teams to get the ball at the 25-yard line on a kickoff if the returner calls for a fair catch at or behind that line.

“We’ll see about all that,” Belichick said. “I know Coach [John] Harbaugh is pretty involved in that, [and] Coach [Andy] Reid. I think they’ve voiced some comments on that. I probably agree with things they said.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.