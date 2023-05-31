Chris Curran leads BC High boys’ tennis to first-round win over Chelmsford in Division 1 tournament

“It was a great start for us,” said BC High coach Lance Hutchinson. “I feel like our kids have improved a lot since the beginning of the year, and I think we’re playing our best.”

In addition to Curran’s contribution, Charlie Fearing won at second singles (6-2, 6-1) and Sam Kessler triumphed at third singles (6-0, 6-3) while Ryan Berns and Ethan Holsen prevailed at first doubles (6-0, 6-1), and Danny Fearing and Clavin Anderson won at second doubles (6-2, 6-2) for the Eagles (12-3).

Led by a stellar performance from Chris Curran at first singles (6-0, 6-0), the seventh-seeded BC High boys’ tennis team soared to a 5-0 first-round victory over No. 26 Chelmsford in the Division 1 state tournament on Wednesday.

Curran, a sophomore, has held the top spot on the team since his freshman season and is the only player in program history to do so.

Last season, the Eagles fell to Needham in the second round of the tournament, but with the experience and confidence Curran has gained over the last year, Hutchinson is certain his team has a chance to make a run well beyond the second round.

“It makes a big difference having someone of his ability holding down our number one spot,” Hutchinson said. “It gives us a good chance going into just about every match.”

Andover 3, Framingham 2 — Nate Gellman won at third singles (6-1, 6-0), Peter Doan and Akrash Janarthanan triumphed at first doubles (6-4, 6-2), and Aadi Trivedi and Ayush Dewagan won at second doubles (6-1, 6-0), lifting the No. 19-seeded Golden Warriors (14-3) to a first-round victory.

Central Catholic 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Jack Makiej gutted out a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) win at second singles, powering the No. 32 Raiders (10-6) to a first-round win over No. 34 Bridgewater-Raynham (8-7).

Division 2 State

Medford 3, Amherst-Pelham 2 — Beckett Shanahan delivered the decisive win in dominant fashion (6-1, 6-0), leading the 30th-ranked Mustangs (13-3) to a preliminary-round victory over No. 35 Amherst-Pelham (8-7).

Leo Mantanudo and Oliver LeLacheur (6-2, 6-0 at first doubles), and Roman Rice and Peter Nguyen (6-4, 6-2 at second doubles) added key wins.

Medford will face No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (9-4) in the next round.

“It’s an awesome thing to have been able to win one round in states,” said Medford coach Drew Hendrickson. “These guys know that Concord-Carlisle is a perennial, really strong team, so I think expectations are where they should be. But we’re gonna go out there and have fun.”

Nauset 3, Scituate 2 — With wins by Rufus McCleery (6-2, 6-3) at first singles, Salvi Cacciola (6-4, 6-2) at second singles, and Murphy McCleery and Malcolm Stewart (6-2, 6-0) at first doubles, the 22nd-ranked Warriors (15-2) earned a first round win over No. 11 Scituate (14-6).

“This team has been amazing,” Nauset coach Andy Lisle said. “They definitely are very together.”

The Warriors will have a chance to rattle off a second consecutive upset when they take on No. 6 Sharon (18-3) in the next round.

Dartmouth 4, Plymouth North 1 — Luke Bloom-Glover won at first singles (6-0, 6-1) and Shreyas Rathod triumphed at second singles (6-3, 6-2), propelling the No. 18-seeded Indians (16-1) to a first-round win over No. 15 Plymouth North (15-6).

Marblehead 5, Oliver Ames 0 — Sophomores Etan Farfel and Jayden Jonock earned a thrilling comeback win in a super tiebreaker (6-7, 6-2, 11-9), lifting the ninth-seeded Magicians (16-3) to a first-round win. Sophomore Matthew Sherf added a key win at second singles (7-5, 6-1) for Marblehead.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 5, Bishop Stang 0 — Raj Jetty (first singles), Luca Meyer (second singles), and Ryan Fossella (third singles) notched wins, pacing the No. 14 Warriors (10-9) in a first-round win over No. 19 Bishop Stang (10-8).

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Hingham 4, Shrewsbury 1 — Katelyn Erickson (6-3, 6-3) and Sam Ruddick (6-0, 6-1 ) prevailed at second and third singles, respectively, powering the No. 10 Harbormen (19-2) to a first-round win over No. 23 Shrewsbury. Maggie O’Keefe teamed up with Mathilde Megard to win at first doubles (6-1, 6-0), and Sammy Price and Kate Radulski came away with a victory at second doubles (6-3, 6-0).

Division 2 State

Bishop Fenwick 3, Falmouth 2 — Gwen Schroeder dominated in third singles (6-0, 6-0) for the Crusaders (14-2) in the first-round win.

Nashoba 4, Tewksbury 1 — Davita Honig (6-4, 6-4), Maryam Mulyono (6-4, 6-1), and JJ Bravo (6-1, 6-0) dominated at first, second, and third singles, respectively, lifting the No. 26 Wolves (10-9) to a preliminary-round win over No. 29 Tewksbury.

Division 3 State

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Middleborough 1 — Cali Giglio swept at first singles (6-3, 6-0), Evelyn Brewer persevered at second singles (2-6, 7-5, 1-0), and Andrea Morse dominated at third singles (6-0, 6-4) for the No. 16 Vineyarders (10-8) in the first-round win over No. 17 Middleborough.

Swampscott 4, Whitinsville Christian 1 — Veronika Isagulyan held down the fort in first singles (6-2, 6-1) and Ana Eccles claimed victory in third singles (6-0, 6-1) for the Big Blue (9-7) in the first-round win.

Watertown 3, Cape Cod Academy 2 — The No. 24 Raiders (6-15) took down ninth-seeded Cape Cod Academy with wins from Mairead Connolly at third singles, Katie Fitzpatrick and Lilia Mkrtchyan at first doubles, and Elizabeth Parmely and Rebecca Hughes at second doubles.



