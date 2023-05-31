Hanover boys’ rugby steamrolls into semifinals with a dominating shutout victory over Chelmsford in Division 2 tournament

“We’ve stressed working hard for each other,” said McLean, a native of Scotland who teaches biology at Hanover High. “We’ve definitely got some dangerous runners on the ball, but they can only do that if everyone does their job.

The second-seeded Hawks raced past No. 7 Chelmsford, 103-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division 2 state tournament at Harry Gerrish Field on Wednesday in Hanover, a win coach Andrew McLean said came down to the execution of the basics.

Twice a finalist but not yet a champion, the Hanover boys’ rugby team began its 2023 postseason run in convincing fashion.

“Chelmsford is not a bad side. We just played really, really well.”

Seniors Nick Freel and Christian Carlson took turns playing lead for Hanover (8-0) in the first half, scoring three tries apiece to help open up a 50-0 lead after 35 minutes.

Hanover's Griffin Gasdia goes hammer down as he runs away from a phalanx of Chelmsford defenders for a first-half score in the Hawks' dominating 103-0 quarterfinal victory. Debee Tlumacki

McLean, who has coached Hanover since its inaugural season in 2018, said the best part of the victory was being able to play his entire 40-man roster. The program has routinely fielded anywhere from 40 to 50 players.

“Everybody did exactly what I asked them to do,” McLean said. “We’ve got some guys who stand out because they carry the ball, but everyone played amazing.”

Hanover lost in the first MIAA Division 2 state final in 2018 vs. Milton, 32-14, and lost for a second time last spring, 43-28 vs. Weymouth. Hanover earned a berth in the semifinals against the winner of Thursday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Weymouth and. No. 6 Braintree. The Hawks, winners of the Patriot Rugby Conference regular-season title, defeated the Wildcats (26-24) and Wamps (33-5) earlier this spring.

Boys’ lacrosse

MVADA Large

Assabet 17, Whittier 5 — Owen Keenan and Nolan Tomczyk rifled in four goals apiece for the host Aztecs in the semifinals of the State Vocational Tournament in Marlborough.

Boys’ tennis

Division 1 State

BC High 5, Chelmsford 0 — The seventh-seeded Eagles (12-3) soared to the first-round victory over No. 26 Chelmsford with stellar performances from Chris Curran at first singles (6-0, 6-0), Charlie Fearing at second (6-2, 6-1), Sam Kessler at third singles (6-0, 6-3), Ryan Berns and Ethan Holsen at first doubles (6-0, 6-1), and Danny Fearing and Clavin Anderson at second doubles (6-2, 6-2).

“It was a great start for us,” said coach Lance Hutchinson. “I feel like our kids have improved a lot since the beginning of the year, and I think we’re playing our best.”

Curran, a sophomore, has held the top spot on the team since his freshman season and is the only player in program history to do so.

Last season, the Eagles fell to Needham in the second round of the tournament, but with the experience and confidence Curran has gained over the last year, Hutchinson is certain his team has a chance to make a run well beyond the second round.

“It makes a big difference having someone of his ability holding down our number one spot,” Hutchinson said. “It gives us a good chance going into just about every match.”

Andover 3, Framingham 2 — Nate Gellman won at third singles (6-1, 6-0), Peter Doan and Akrash Janarthanan triumphed at first doubles (6-4, 6-2), and Aadi Trivedi and Ayush Dewagan won at second doubles (6-1, 6-0), lifting the No. 19-seeded Golden Warriors (14-3) to a first-round victory.

Central Catholic 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Jack Makiej gutted out a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) win at second singles, powering the No. 32 Raiders (10-6) to a first-round win over No. 34 Bridgewater-Raynham (8-7).

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 4, Plymouth North 1 — Luke Bloom-Glover won at first singles (6-0, 6-1) and Shreyas Rathod triumphed at second singles (6-3, 6-2), propelling the No. 18-seeded Indians (16-1) to a first-round win over No. 15 Plymouth North (15-6).

Marblehead 5, Oliver Ames 0 — Sophomores Etan Farfel and Jayden Jonock earned a thrilling comeback win in a super tiebreaker (6-7, 6-2, 11-9), lifting the ninth-seeded Magicians (16-3) to a first-round win. Sophomore Matthew Sherf added a key win at second singles (7-5, 6-1) for Marblehead.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 5, Bishop Stang 0 — Raj Jetty (first singles), Luca Meyer (second singles), and Ryan Fossella (third singles) notched wins, pacing the No. 14 Warriors (10-9) in a first-round win over No. 19 Bishop Stang (10-8).

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Hingham 4, Shrewsbury 1 — Katelyn Erickson (6-3, 6-3) and Sam Ruddick (6-0, 6-1 ) prevailed at second and third singles, respectively, powering the No. 10 Harbormen (19-2) to a first-round win over No. 23 Shrewsbury. Maggie O’Keefe teamed up with Mathilde Megard to win at first doubles (6-1, 6-0), and Sammy Price and Kate Radulski came away with a victory at second doubles (6-3, 6-0).

Division 2 State

Bishop Fenwick 3, Falmouth 2 — Gwen Schroeder dominated in third singles (6-0, 6-0) for the Crusaders (14-2) in the first-round win.

Advertisement

Nashoba 4, Tewksbury 1 — Davita Honig (6-4, 6-4), Maryam Mulyono (6-4, 6-1), and JJ Bravo (6-1, 6-0) dominated at first, second, and third singles, respectively, lifting the No. 26 Wolves (10-9) to a preliminary-round win over No. 29 Tewksbury.

Division 3 State

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Middleborough 1 — Cali Giglio swept at first singles (6-3, 6-0), Evelyn Brewer persevered at second singles (2-6, 7-5, 1-0), and Andrea Morse dominated at third singles (6-0, 6-4) for the No. 16 Vineyarders (10-8) in the first-round win over No. 17 Middleborough.

Swampscott 4, Whitinsville Christian 1 — Veronika Isagulyan held down the fort in first singles (6-2, 6-1) and Ana Eccles claimed victory in third singles (6-0, 6-1) for the Big Blue (9-7) in the first-round win.

Watertown 3, Cape Cod Academy 2 — The No. 24 Raiders (6-15) took down ninth-seeded Cape Cod Academy with wins from Mairead Connolly at third singles, Katie Fitzpatrick and Lilia Mkrtchyan at first doubles, and Elizabeth Parmely and Rebecca Hughes at second doubles.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 2 State

Leominster 3, Granby 1 — Daniel Caetano registered 25 kills with 12 digs, two blocks and 11 service points for the No. 10 Blue Devils (19-3) in four-set victory over the No. 23 Rams in a first-round match. Andy Truong (11) and Troy Truong (10) also reached double-figure kills for Leominster.

Correspondents Mitch Fink, Ethan Fuller, Zachary Lyons and Julia Yohe contributed to this report.