Padres’ Gary Sánchez changes jersey number from 24 to 99 in honor of Manny Ramirez

MIAMI — With his preferred jersey number taken, Gary Sánchez opted for a unique second option, but one he values dearly.

The catcher, who made his San Diego Padres debut Tuesday night and homered Wednesday, is wearing No. 99 in honor of Manny Ramirez. During his six years with the New York Yankees, Sánchez wore No. 24, but Padres infielder Rougned Odor has the number.

“I like the combination of 24 and 99 because of Manny Ramirez,” Sánchez said in Spanish before Wednesday night's game at Miami. “I have always been a fan of his since I was a kid and those are the two numbers he wore.”