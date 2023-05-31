Game 55: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

It was too little, too late for the Red Sox in Tuesday’s series opener against the Reds.
Trailing 9-3 in the ninth inning, the Sox rallied for five runs but ultimately fell short, 9-8, for their sixth loss in eight games.
It was the fourth win in a row for Cincinnati, which trails Milwaukee by three games for first place in the National League Central.
Alex Verdugo missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, but manager Alex Cora said he believed Verdugo could be available for Wednesday’s game.
Lineups
REDS (25-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.45 ERA)
RED SOX (28-26): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (1-1, 5.14 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Reds vs. Paxton: Curt Casali 0-3, Luke Maile 1-4
Red Sox vs. Weaver: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-4, Jarren Duran 0-1, Kiké Hernández 2-5, Reese McGuire 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Raimel Tapia 5-13, Justin Turner 2-7, Alex Verdugo 1-3
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is the 35th Red Sox player in franchise history with at least 500 RBI, and at 26 years and 218 days, the fourth youngest (behind Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, and Jim Rice).
Notes: The Red Sox have recorded at least nine hits in 12 of their last 13 home games, and in 20 of their 27 home games, overall. They are 14-4 all time vs. the Reds (6-2 at Fenway) and 9-12 in interleague play this season. … This is Paxton’s first time facing the Reds. He is 8-2 with a 2.03 ERA in 18 career starts in the month of May. … In three appearances against the Sox, Weaver has a 7.86 ERA and did not factor in any of the decisions.
