Red Sox mark one-third mark of season with frustrating loss to lowly Reds

But one-third of the way through the season, the Sox have yet to show that consistently.

A club that, despite some injuries, can still compete, and thrive, in their effort to make a playoff push.

The Sox face-planted once again to the lowly Reds on Wednesday night, losing the series following their 5-4 loss to a club that has missed nine consecutive postseasons.

The value of quality at-bats played out in the Reds’ favor.

The team couldn’t find many barrels against James Paxton at Fenway Park.

The Sox starter pounded the strike zone with four-seam fastballs for five frames, drawing 12 called strikes after registering zero in his previous start against the Angels. Paxton collected 22 swings and misses, tied for the fifth-most most in any game in his career.

But for as electric as Paxton’s stuff was, assembling eight strikeouts and allowing just a run, it took him 100 pitches to get through five innings.

The command was present, the opposite of Brayan Bello’s showing Tuesday, when the righthander labored through four innings in a Sox loss. Paxton worked his cutter and his changeup off his fastball, placing it underneath the hands of righties on the inner part of the plate.

Yet the Reds hitters wouldn’t give in. They fouled off 23 pitches against Paxton and despite a scoreless first, the Reds squeezed Paxton for 24 pitches.

For a second night in a row, manager Alex Cora was obligated to go to his bullpen early.

The Sox carried a 3-1 lead into the sixth behind solo homers by Masataka Yoshida and Enmanuel Valdez wrapped around Rafael Devers’ RBI double against Reds starter Luke Weaver.

Kutter Crawford took over for the sixth but wasn’t sharp, gifting the Reds with two free passes. Crawford sat down the next two batters on consecutive fly outs, but Nick Senzel’s single brought in a run and ended Crawford’s night.

Josh Winckowski struck out Jose Barrero to end the threat, but ran into trouble in the seventh after Rafael Devers’s errant throw skipped by Justin Turner at first. Consecutive singles loaded the bases. A ground-out double play tied the contest, 3-3, before Spencer Steer directed a go-ahead two-run shot to left-center, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

The Sox had their chance to get it back in the seventh, but Justin Turner grounded out with the bases loaded and two outs.

In the eighth, Jarren Duran followed Masataka Yoshida’s double with one of his own to pull the Sox within 5-4.

But for the second straight night, a late rally fell one run short.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.