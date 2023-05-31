Revolution salvage tie on Carles Gil’s stoppage-time goal in Atlanta

Carles Gil rescued the Revolution following a major collapse, converting in the first and 93rd minutes of a 3-3 tie with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Revolution (7-3-5, 26 points) had a two-goal lead in the first half but went on the defensive for long periods, falling behind, 3-2, before Gil’s right-footer in the third minute of added time. The Revolution, who extended their winless streak to five games (0-3-2), conclude a two-game trip at New York City FC Saturday.
Gil opened the scoring from point-blank range 23 seconds in, following a turnover. With Bobby Wood pressing, goalkeeper Brad Guzan struggled to control Miles Robinson’s back pass, then poked a pass in front intended for Franco Ibarra. Instead, the pass went directly to Gil, who took two touches and finished left-footed for his fourth goal of the season and third-fastest in Revolution history.
Wood upped the lead to 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season, a back-post finish off an Emmanuel Boateng cross in the 37th minute.
But Atlanta (6-4-6, 24 points) began to control the pace, the Revolution struggling mightily with possession.
Giorgos Giakoumakis cut the deficit in the 56th minute. The score was set up as Matt Polster blocked a shot, then Andrew Gutman’s scuffed follow glanced off Polster, Giakoumakis darting in to finish off the outside of his right foot for his eighth goal of the season. Thiago Almada equalized with a deflected shot (74th minute), and substitute Miguel Berry’s half-volley broke the deadlock (87th).
But the Revolution came back as Andrew Farrell’s cross was headed by Juan Jose Purata directly to Gil, who faked left and fired just inside the right post.
Jose Cancela’s 19-second score was the earliest in Revolution history, in a 4-2 home win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in 2005, followed by Giovanni Savarese’s 22-second goal in the 1999 season opener.
