Revolution salvage tie on Carles Gil’s stoppage-time goal in Atlanta

Carles Gil rescued the Revolution following a major collapse, converting in the first and 93rd minutes of a 3-3 tie with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Revolution (7-3-5, 26 points) had a two-goal lead in the first half but went on the defensive for long periods, falling behind, 3-2, before Gil’s right-footer in the third minute of added time. The Revolution, who extended their winless streak to five games (0-3-2), conclude a two-game trip at New York City FC Saturday.

Gil opened the scoring from point-blank range 23 seconds in, following a turnover. With Bobby Wood pressing, goalkeeper Brad Guzan struggled to control Miles Robinson’s back pass, then poked a pass in front intended for Franco Ibarra. Instead, the pass went directly to Gil, who took two touches and finished left-footed for his fourth goal of the season and third-fastest in Revolution history.