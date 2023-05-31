State boys’ lacrosse tournament: Favorites, sleepers, players to watch, and analysis

The field is wide open in the top two divisions with a slew of contenders looking to upend Longmeadow, and St. John’s Prep — the two-time reigning Division 1 champs. Norwell and Cohasset are the respective top seeds in D3 and D4 and both South Shore League teams are prohibitive favorites to win it all.

The table is set for another great statewide boys’ lacrosse tournament, following up a 2022 showcase that included a slew of close finishes down the stretch and a double-overtime thriller in the Division 2 state final between Billerica and Longmeadow.

Favorites: No. 1 St. John’s Prep, No. 2 BC High, No. 5 Hingham.

Advertisement

Sleepers: No. 13 Needham, No. 14 Chelmsford.

Players to watch: Jimmy Ayers (St. John’s Prep), Luke Davis (Franklin), Will Emsing (BC High), Jimmy Kenney (Needham), Charlie Packard (Hingham).

Best first round matchup: No. 17 Wellesley at No. 16 Winchester.

Longest road trip: No. 29 Methuen at No. 4 Franklin, 63.3 miles.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Analysis: St. John’s Prep has topped BC High in consecutive D1 state finals, but BC High looked like the sharper team in their most recent matchup. Both Catholic Conference powers will be looking out for the next trio of top seeds — Acton-Boxborough, Franklin, and Hingham — programs that have all made deep runs over the past few years. Andover (11-5), Chelmsford (13-5), and North Andover (11-7) were all battle-tested in the challenging Merrimack Valley Conference and Needham (15-3) and Natick (11-7) open their postseasons with a Bay State Conference rematch. Per usual, there are no shortage of contenders capable of making a run in D1, including sixth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury (11-5) and seventh-seeded Xaverian (10-6).

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Reading, No. 3 Duxbury.

Sleepers: No. 12 Burlington, No. 13 Westwood.

Players to watch: Connor Cronin (Marblehead), Scott Einarson (Billerica), Robbie Granara (Reading), Donald Varnerin (Westwood), Sam Wien (Duxbury).

Advertisement

Best first round matchup: No. 18 Silver Lake at No. 15 Nashoba.

Longest road trip: No. 30 West Springfield at No. 3 Duxbury, 122 miles.

Analysis: Reading, which claimed its first state title in 2018, enters the tournament as the Division 2 favorite with a 12-game win streak that includes wins over several high-profile programs. The Rockets (17-1) will contend with defending D2 champion Longmeadow, which has won a state-best 20 championships. Billerica (12-6) is looking to avenge a double-overtime loss to Longmeadow in the 2022 state final and Burlington (13-5) is a sleeper to watch. Nauset (15-3) is a program that continues to reach new heights by snaring the second seed in the bracket. Undefeated Marblehead (18-0) will look to prove it can handle an uptick in competition, while Patriot League powers Duxbury (16-3) and Scituate (12-8) look to make another postseason run.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Norwell, No. 5 Medfield.

Sleepers: No. 6 Dracut, No. 20 Essex Tech.

Players to watch: Brock Desmarais (Dracut), CJ Ledwick (Falmouth), Eric Miles (Bedford), John Mullen (Norwell), Joe Turpin (Pentucket).

Best first round matchup: No. 20 Essex Tech at No. 13 Bedford.

Longest road trip: No. 23 East Longmeadow at No. 10 Old Rochester, 124 miles.

Analysis: Despite the departure of all six offensive starters to graduation, defending D3 state champion Norwell (14-3) has been excellent all season to lock up the top seed in the bracket. Syracuse commit John Mullen is arguably the best faceoff player in the state with an all-around game to complement his specialty. As the top seed last year, Medfield (12-6) fell short in the state final against Norwell, but is poised to make another push this postseason. Returning semifinalist Dracut (14-4) is one of the more dangerous sixth-seeded teams in any bracket. Pentucket (16-2) is having a program-best season and Grafton (17-1) is always capable of making a run to the state semifinals or beyond.

Advertisement

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Cohasset, No. 2 Sandwich.

Sleeper: No. 7 Lynnfield, No. 10 Manchester-Essex.

Players to watch: Liam Appleton (Cohasset), Jack Calichman (Lynnfield), c, Wyatt Pastore (Dover-Sherborn), Avery Richardson (Sandwich).

Best first round matchup: No. 26 Hamilton-Wenham at No. 7 Lynnfield.

Longest road trip: No. 17 South Hadley at No. 16 Old Colony, 118 miles

Analysis: Motivated all year by a heartbreaking overtime loss to Wahconah in the 2022 state semifinals, Cohasset enters 2023 as the top seed in Division 4. Wahconah (15-1) checks in as the No. 8 seed due to a poor opponent rating, while teams like fourth-seeded Weston (11-5) and seventh-seeded Lynnfield (10-8) benefit from a tougher strength of schedule. Rockland (14-4) and Old Colony (18-0) can score with anyone, and fifth-seeded Abington (14-4) has also put up some eye-popping scoring numbers. Manchester Essex (14-4) is a program on the rise under first-year coach Jon Siderewicz. Keep an eye on third-seeded Dover-Sherborn (12-6), which made the D3 state final in 2021 and lost, 7-6, to second-seeded Sandwich (11-7) in the D4 state semifinals last spring.