MIAA girls' lacrosse tournament

State girls’ lacrosse tournament: Favorites, sleepers, players to watch and analysis

By Trevor Hass and Olivia Nolan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2023, 24 minutes ago
The Westwood girls' lacrosse team would like nothing more than to repeat as Division 1 state champion — and hoist the hardware again — when it embarks on its title defense.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The MIAA girls’ lacrosse tournament has arrived.

Defending state champions Westwood, Notre Dame (Hingham), Medfield, and Dover-Sherborn all have a strong chance to repeat, but many challengers are fully capable of dethroning them.

The Division 1 and Division 3 fields are particularly loaded, and Division 2 and Division 4 are more top-heavy.

Here’s a glimpse at each division:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 3 Westwood.

Sleepers: No. 6 Longmeadow, No. 15 North Andover.

Players to watch: Tori Apostolakes (Chelmsford), Tara Battaglino (Wellesley), Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin), Ava Connaughton (Westwood), Megan Doyle (Weymouth).

Longest road trip: No. 35 Attleborough to No. 30 Beverly — 69.5 miles.

Analysis: There’s incredible parity through the division’s top 10 teams. Each is capable of pulling out a win on any given day, which should make the tournament’s later rounds particularly scintillating. No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-2) leads the way, but No. 2 Wellesley (16-4) is battle-tested through the Bay State Conference and ready to contend. A deep and talented No. 3 Westwood (18-3) looks to capture its third straight crown. Offensive juggernauts No. 4 Walpole (18-2) and No. 5 Reading (19-1) round out a formidable top five.

A potential Round of 16 matchup between No. 8 Central Catholic and No. 9 Chelmsford excites, as the Lions pulled out a 10-9 win when the two teams met on May 22. No. 15 North Andover was a top contender in the challenging Merrimack Valley Conference, and will be a tougher out than its seed suggests.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham).

Sleepers: No. 6 Masconomet, No. 8 Grafton.

Players to watch: Deirdre Brown (Wayland), Emerson Clark (Masconomet), Alexa Kenney (NDA), Annika Pyy (Plymouth North), Ellie Wall (Duxbury).

Longest road trip: No. 21 Nauset to No.12 Minnechaug —  167.3 miles.

Analysis: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) has been the best team in the state all season and has an excellent chance to go back-to-back. The Cougars have star power, depth, and a terrific defense, and they’ll be awfully tough to take down.

Challengers include No. 2 Wayland (16-4), No. 3 Duxbury (15-5), and No. 4 East Longmeadow (15-3). Both Wayland and Duxbury made the semifinals last spring and will look to take it at least one step further this time around. A possible clash between the two could be the game of the tournament. No. 8 Grafton (18-2) is also a dangerous team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 2 Medfield.

Sleepers: No. 6 Norwell, No. 13 Bromfield.

Players to watch: Kelly Blake (Medfield), Paige Curran (Foxborough), Kira Fulton (Cohasset), Kate Keller (Newburyport), Maddie McDonald(Norwell).

Longest road trip: No. 30 Lee to No. 3 Cohasset —  149.7 miles.

Analysis: Each of the top six teams has a legitimate chance to win it all. With Boston College-bound Kelly Blake and Northwestern-bound Alex Blake leading the way, defending champion No. 2 Medfield (17-3) has a shot to repeat. No. 1 Newburyport (16-2) and No. 4 Foxborough (16-2) have been steady all season, and No. 3 Cohasset (16-3) and No. 6 Norwell (15-4) have come on strong as the season has progressed.

Further down, No. 13 Bromfield is 5-12 but has a chance to make some noise. No. 9 Swampscott (12-4), No. 16 North Reading (8-10), and No. 17 Cardinal Spellman (11-8) are a few other teams to watch. Possible later-round games such as Cohasset vs. Norwell and Newburyport vs. Foxborough should be entertaining.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 2 Weston.

Sleepers: No. 6 Sandwich, No. 12 Tahanto Regional.

Players to watch: Ella Bartolomei (Cape Cod Academy), Evelyn Bernard (Hamilton-Wenham), Ryann Cobban (Sandwich), Ashton Flather (Ipswich), Bailey Lower (Nantucket).

Longest road trip: No. 33 Upper Cape Cod RVT at No. 32 Belchertown — 123 miles

The No. 1 Tigers (15-1) are rolling, having won 11 straight games since an April 25 loss to Newburyport, the top seed in Division 3. No. 2 Weston (11-8) played one of the state’s most challenging schedules this spring and takes that experience into the tournament. Defending champion No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (14-6) should not be counted out of any game; same goes for a star-studded No. 4 Nantucket (17-3).

No. 7 Hamilton-Wenham (11-7) and No. 9 Cape Cod Academy (10-8) feature high-powered offenses that will aid them in the tournament, and with a sound defense No. 15 Archbishop Williams (16-4) looks to make some noise. Keep an eye out for No. 10 Nipmuc Regional (16-4) and No. 12 Tahanto Regional (14-2), two top contenders out of Central Mass.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com. Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.

