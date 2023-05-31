State girls’ lacrosse tournament: Favorites, sleepers, players to watch and analysis

The Division 1 and Division 3 fields are particularly loaded, and Division 2 and Division 4 are more top-heavy.

Defending state champions Westwood, Notre Dame (Hingham), Medfield, and Dover-Sherborn all have a strong chance to repeat, but many challengers are fully capable of dethroning them.

Here’s a glimpse at each division:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 3 Westwood.

Sleepers: No. 6 Longmeadow, No. 15 North Andover.

Players to watch: Tori Apostolakes (Chelmsford), Tara Battaglino (Wellesley), Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin), Ava Connaughton (Westwood), Megan Doyle (Weymouth).

Longest road trip: No. 35 Attleborough to No. 30 Beverly — 69.5 miles.

Advertisement

Analysis: There’s incredible parity through the division’s top 10 teams. Each is capable of pulling out a win on any given day, which should make the tournament’s later rounds particularly scintillating. No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-2) leads the way, but No. 2 Wellesley (16-4) is battle-tested through the Bay State Conference and ready to contend. A deep and talented No. 3 Westwood (18-3) looks to capture its third straight crown. Offensive juggernauts No. 4 Walpole (18-2) and No. 5 Reading (19-1) round out a formidable top five.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

A potential Round of 16 matchup between No. 8 Central Catholic and No. 9 Chelmsford excites, as the Lions pulled out a 10-9 win when the two teams met on May 22. No. 15 North Andover was a top contender in the challenging Merrimack Valley Conference, and will be a tougher out than its seed suggests.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham).

Sleepers: No. 6 Masconomet, No. 8 Grafton.

Players to watch: Deirdre Brown (Wayland), Emerson Clark (Masconomet), Alexa Kenney (NDA), Annika Pyy (Plymouth North), Ellie Wall (Duxbury).

Longest road trip: No. 21 Nauset to No.12 Minnechaug — 167.3 miles.

Analysis: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) has been the best team in the state all season and has an excellent chance to go back-to-back. The Cougars have star power, depth, and a terrific defense, and they’ll be awfully tough to take down.

Advertisement

Challengers include No. 2 Wayland (16-4), No. 3 Duxbury (15-5), and No. 4 East Longmeadow (15-3). Both Wayland and Duxbury made the semifinals last spring and will look to take it at least one step further this time around. A possible clash between the two could be the game of the tournament. No. 8 Grafton (18-2) is also a dangerous team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 2 Medfield.

Sleepers: No. 6 Norwell, No. 13 Bromfield.

Players to watch: Kelly Blake (Medfield), Paige Curran (Foxborough), Kira Fulton (Cohasset), Kate Keller (Newburyport), Maddie McDonald(Norwell).

Longest road trip: No. 30 Lee to No. 3 Cohasset — 149.7 miles.

Analysis: Each of the top six teams has a legitimate chance to win it all. With Boston College-bound Kelly Blake and Northwestern-bound Alex Blake leading the way, defending champion No. 2 Medfield (17-3) has a shot to repeat. No. 1 Newburyport (16-2) and No. 4 Foxborough (16-2) have been steady all season, and No. 3 Cohasset (16-3) and No. 6 Norwell (15-4) have come on strong as the season has progressed.

Further down, No. 13 Bromfield is 5-12 but has a chance to make some noise. No. 9 Swampscott (12-4), No. 16 North Reading (8-10), and No. 17 Cardinal Spellman (11-8) are a few other teams to watch. Possible later-round games such as Cohasset vs. Norwell and Newburyport vs. Foxborough should be entertaining.

Advertisement

Division 4

Favorite: No. 2 Weston.

Sleepers: No. 6 Sandwich, No. 12 Tahanto Regional.

Players to watch: Ella Bartolomei (Cape Cod Academy), Evelyn Bernard (Hamilton-Wenham), Ryann Cobban (Sandwich), Ashton Flather (Ipswich), Bailey Lower (Nantucket).

Longest road trip: No. 33 Upper Cape Cod RVT at No. 32 Belchertown — 123 miles

The No. 1 Tigers (15-1) are rolling, having won 11 straight games since an April 25 loss to Newburyport, the top seed in Division 3. No. 2 Weston (11-8) played one of the state’s most challenging schedules this spring and takes that experience into the tournament. Defending champion No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (14-6) should not be counted out of any game; same goes for a star-studded No. 4 Nantucket (17-3).

No. 7 Hamilton-Wenham (11-7) and No. 9 Cape Cod Academy (10-8) feature high-powered offenses that will aid them in the tournament, and with a sound defense No. 15 Archbishop Williams (16-4) looks to make some noise. Keep an eye out for No. 10 Nipmuc Regional (16-4) and No. 12 Tahanto Regional (14-2), two top contenders out of Central Mass.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com. Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.