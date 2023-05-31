A British reporter had a big #MeToo scoop. Her editor killed it.

Marriage specialized in such investigations. She won an award for exposing a handsy black-tie event for Britain’s business elite. A technology mogul got indicted on rape charges after another article.

A prominent left-wing columnist, Nick Cohen, had resigned from Guardian News & Media, and Marriage had evidence that his departure followed years of unwanted sexual advances and groping of female journalists.

LONDON — Inside the Financial Times newsroom this winter, one of its star investigative reporters, Madison Marriage, had a potentially explosive scoop involving another newspaper.

But her investigation on Cohen, which she hoped would begin a broader look at sexual misconduct in the British news media, was never published. The Financial Times’ editor, Roula Khalaf, killed it, according to interviews with a dozen Financial Times journalists.

It was not spiked because of reporting problems. Two women were willing to speak openly, and Marriage had supporting documentation on others. Rather, Khalaf said Cohen did not have a big enough business profile to make him an “FT story,” colleagues said.

Cohen’s departure and the death of Marriage’s article offer a window into the British news media’s complicated relationship with the #MeToo movement. Leading American newsrooms have confronted misconduct allegations. British journalism has seen no such reckoning.

For Lucy Siegle, the death of the Financial Times article hit especially hard. In 2018, she had reported Cohen to The Guardian for groping her in the newsroom, but nothing had happened. Now, it seemed the whole industry was protecting itself.

In an e-mail, Marriage said she could not comment on “FT decision-making” and referred questions to a spokesperson for the newspaper, who would not comment on internal discussions. Khalaf did not respond to requests for comment.

Cohen spent two decades as a columnist for The Observer, The Guardian’s Sunday sister paper. He won a prestigious award for writing about right-wing politics in the run-up to Brexit. His book “What’s Left” was shortlisted for the Orwell Prize, Britain’s top political journalism award. Inside the newsroom, he was seen as influential, colleagues said, someone who could help your career.

His resignation in January cited “health grounds.” Secretly, the newspaper group paid him a financial settlement for quitting and agreed to confidentiality, according to three colleagues and an editor with whom Cohen spoke.

In his farewell, editors praised his “brilliant” and “incisive” coverage.

Seven women told The New York Times that Cohen had groped them or made other unwanted sexual advances over nearly two decades. Four insisted on anonymity, fearing professional repercussions. In each case, the Times reviewed documents or otherwise corroborated their accounts.

Siegle recounted Cohen grabbing her bottom in the newsroom around 2001. Five other women described similar encounters at pubs from 2008-15. One said Cohen pressed his erection against her thigh and kissed her uninvited when they met to discuss her career. A seventh said Cohen repeatedly offered to send her explicit photographs in 2018 while she worked as an unpaid copy editor for him.

“There is so much sexism in a lot of British newspapers, and it seems, unfortunately, that many women believed sexual harassment was something you just had to put up with,” said Heather Brooke, an investigative journalist who told the Times that Cohen groped her at an awards ceremony in 2008.

Guardian News & Media did investigate Cohen, but only after Siegle wrote on Twitter in 2021 about her experience.

Even then, it was a story few in the British news media wanted to tell. The Guardian signed a confidentiality agreement with Cohen. The Financial Times spiked its story. Even investigative magazine Private Eye did not cover his departure. When a reader e-mailed asking why, the editor replied: “Coverage of Nick Cohen’s departure from The Observer is obviously more problematic for The Eye than the others that you mention due to the fact that he used to write a freelance column for the magazine.”

Cohen’s departure got a mention only in The Press Gazette, a media trade website.

In a phone interview, Cohen said he did not have the “faintest idea” about Siegle’s accusation and questioned why she waited so long to report it. He said the conversation with the copy editor was “joking” among friends. He blamed their accusations on a campaign by his critics, including advocates for Russia and for transgender rights.

Informed that seven women had come forward with sexual misconduct complaints, Cohen exclaimed, “Oh, God.”

“I assume it’s stuff I was doing when I was drunk,” said Cohen, a recovering alcoholic.

Many of the women and their colleagues were especially disappointed in The Guardian because of its extensive #MeToo reporting. One week before Siegle’s complaint in 2018, it solicited tips about workplace sexual harassment.

“We take all allegations of workplace harassment extremely seriously and aim to support victims in all circumstances,” a Guardian News & Media spokesperson said in a statement. “We have processes which anyone can use to raise complaints so that they can be fully investigated.”

In December, the Financial Times editor, Khalaf, e-mailed the newsroom about the coming year’s priorities. Among them were Marriage’s investigations into abuses of power.

Publicly, the newspaper had declared “no topic or scandal off limits.” Privately, there were limits.

In February, Khalaf said she would not run the investigation as a news article, several journalists recalled, and suggested Marriage file it as an opinion piece. She did, but it still did not run.

A half-dozen Financial Times journalists said they saw it as part of a wider reluctance to expose bad behavior within its industry.

The Financial Times, like others, has wrestled with gender issues. In June 2020, 56 female staff members wrote to Khalaf about a “bro culture” that excluded women from decision-making.

Khalaf was sympathetic, one employee said. Since becoming the newspaper’s first female editor in 2020, she has increased the number of women in senior positions.

A native of Lebanon, Khalaf is not a British media insider. Colleagues described her as a cautious editor, and some said the Cohen article had fallen victim to an institutional conflict between the newspaper’s investigative aspirations and its conservative, business roots.

Days after Marriage’s article was dropped, the newspaper ran an investigation into sexual harassment claims against a former TikTok manager. The next month, it ran 23 articles about sexual misconduct accusations inside Britain’s business lobbying group.