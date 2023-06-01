Author readings around Boston June 4-10

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Fred Small (”Everything Possible”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
- Cathy Kincaid (”The Well Adorned Home: Making Luxury Livable”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Philip J. Stern (”Empire, Incorporated: The Corporations That Built British Colonialism”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Hetty Lui McKinnon (”Tenderheart: A Cookbook about Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds”) is in conversation with Tamika Francis at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees).
- Isabel Allende (”The Wind Knows My Name”) is in conversation with Arianna Davis at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $29.75, including a copy of the book).
- Stephanie Stein Crease (”Rhythm Man: Chick Webb and the Beat That Changed America”) is in conversation with Judith Tick at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Elizabeth Benedict (”Rewriting Illness: A View of My Own”) is in conversation with Dr. Suzanne Koven at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Tara Schuster (”Glow in the F*cking Dark: Simple Practices to Heal Your Soul, from Someone Who Learned the Hard Way”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- Julie C. Dao (”Team Chu and the Epic Hero Quest”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Betsy Millane (”Sixty Blades of Grass”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY
- Lisa Varchol Perron (”My Love for You,” “Patterns Everywhere”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books.
- Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts.
- Emma Bazilian (”Charm School: The Schumacher Guide to Traditional Decorating for Today”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Jeremy P. Bushnell (”Relentless Melt”) and Amy L. Clark (”Palais Royale”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Airea D. Matthews (”Bread and Circus”) is in conversation with Anna Badkhen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Tom Piazza (”The Auburn Conference”) is in conversation with Steve Yarbrough at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Federico Erebia (”Pedro & Daniel”) is in conversation with Sacha Lamb at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Jason Rekulak (”Hidden Pictures”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
- Brian McMahon (”The Fall Will Probably Kill You! (a love story)”) is in conversation with Eileen McNamara at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
WEDNESDAY
- Blake Gumprecht (”North to Boston: Life Histories from the Black Great Migration in New England”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library.
- Jill L. Newmark (”Without Concealment, Without Compromise: The Courageous Lives of Black Civil War Surgeons”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Claire Fuller (”The Memory of Animals”) is in conversation with William Landay at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Kate Fussner (”The Song of Us”) is in conversation with Rebecca Podos at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Joan Naviyuk Kane (”Ex Machina”) reads at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students and low income attendees, and free for virtual attendees).
- Nancy Crochiere (”Graceland”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Kaija Langley (”The Order of Things”) is in conversation with Rajani LaRocca at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Kathleen Grissom (”Crow Mary”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
THURSDAY
- Andrew Kotchen and Matt Berman (”Workshop/Apd Homes: Architecture, Interiors, and the Spaces Between”) are in conversation at 11 a.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Leslie Banker (”Think Like a Decorator: To Create a Comfortable, Original, and Stylish Home”) is in conversation with Kristin Paton at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Bettina Stoetzer (”Ruderal City: Ecologies of Migration, Race, and Urban Nature in Berlin”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Lindsey Lanza (”Speechless”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Tamiko Beyer and Joan Naviyuk Kane (”Poetry as Spellcasting: Poems, Essays, and Prompts for Manifesting Liberation and Reclaiming Power”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Scott J. Shapiro (”Fancy Bear Goes Phishing: The Dark History of the Information Age, in Five Extraordinary Hacks”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu (”Ride or Die”) is in conversation with Katrina Kincade at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Carmen Fields (”Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
FRIDAY
- Steven Rowley (”The Celebrants”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Steven Karl (”Sister”), Olga Livshin (”A Life Replaced: Poems with Translations from Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Gandelsman”), and Janet Sylvester (”The Mark of Flesh”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students and low income attendees, and free for virtual attendees).
- E Kerr (”trans [re]incarnation”) is in conversation with DeMisty D. Bellinger at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Mattie Lubchansky (”Boys Weekend”) is in conversation with Gretchen Felker-Martin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
- Eli Merritt (”Disunion Among Ourselves: The Perilous Politics of the American Revolution”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Hyde Park Branch.
- Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs (”The Lobster Lady,” “I Am Made of Mountains: An Ode to National Parks: The Landscapes of Us”) and Julie Bliven (”Sometimes Shy”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Justice Roe Williams (”Deconstructing the Fitness-Industrial Complex: How to Resist, Disrupt, and Reclaim What It Means to Be Fit in American Culture”) reads at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Jamaica Plain Branch.
- Jo Ann Schehr Fashina (”Reality In The Spiritual Realm”) reads at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Roxbury Branch.
- Dr. Luana Marques (”Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power”) reads at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library, East Boston Branch.
- Eli Merritt (”Disunion Among Ourselves: The Perilous Politics of the American Revolution”) reads at 3 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
- Steven Rowley (”The Celebrants”) is in conversation with Kerri Maher at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.