Local bestsellers for the week ended May 28

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

4. The Guest Emma Cline Random House

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) Knopf

7. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

5. King: A Life Jonathan Eig, Farrar Straus and Giroux

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

7. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man David Von Drehle Simon & Schuster

8. Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself Luke Russert Harper Horizon

9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. When Women Were Dragons Kelly Barnhill Anchor

8. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

7. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

8. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur Simon & Schuster

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 28. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.