Fenway Park’s pickleball event set for July 13-16

Registration to reserve court time for either recreational play or a doubles competition began Thursday morning. Registrants can go to redsox.com/pickleball and will find out within a week if their request was randomly selected.

Organizers of the inaugural Ballpark Festival Series announced dates -- between July 13 and July 16 -- for when most of the dozen pickleball courts ringed around the ballpark’s outfield can be reserved for groups between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Next month, the sonic “thwack” of pickleballs will replace the crack of the bat and concert encores at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

Even with the rental cost fixed at $1,500 for 80 minutes of court time for a single group of between two and 10 players, Pickleball4America organizers expect demand to exceed supply.

“We’re going to do our best to accommodate everybody and as many people as possible,” said Mike Dee, chairman of Pickleball4America. “But I think it’s fair to say that the early interest, based on the announcement of a few months ago, is extremely high.”

The doubles competition is for players at a 3.5 or higher skill level, with medals for the winners. Everyone who gets court time, for recreational or competitive play, will receive a “Red Sox” pickleball paddle, courtesy of Franklin Sports.

If you want to watch but not play, general admission will cost $10. There will be live music, plus food and beverages for sale. One of the days will feature an exhibition match featuring top professional pickleballers.

“We want players to come and hang out and not just come and play their match or play their court time and leave,” said Dee. “We’re going to make it hopefully a festival kind of feel, a place where they may play for an hour and a half, but want to hang out for four or five hours, get something to eat, walk around, enjoy the music, enjoy the vibe of the event.”

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.