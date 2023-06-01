Medicare pledges to expand its coverage of Alzheimer’s drugs

Among the firms that would benefit from the shift is Cambridge-based Biogen, which helped develop a drug called Leqembi that won conditional approval of the Food and Drug Administration in January. Like other drugs in the same class, Medicare had only agreed to pay for it if patients participated in clinical trials, making the treatment unavailable to most patients.

Medicare officials on Thursday said that the government will cover a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs ― if they win full approval ― for patients who participate in a health agency database. It’s a sharp policy shift for the federal health insurer, though one predicted by some analysts, following fierce lobbying by patient advocates and drug firms.

The administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Thursday morning that the agency was broadening access to the new medications, the first to type to demonstrate in clinical trials that they can slow cognitive decline in patients with early symptoms of the memory-robbing condition.

“Alzheimer’s disease takes a toll on not just the people suffering from the disease but also on their loved ones and caregivers in a way that almost no other illness does,” said Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “If the FDA grants traditional approval, CMS is prepared to ensure anyone with Medicare Part B who meets the criteria is covered.”

An advisory committee to the FDA is scheduled to consider recommending full approval of Leqembi on June 9, and regulators could make a decision soon afterward.

Last week, the new head of the national Alzheimer’s Association, Dr. Joanne Pike, visited Massachusetts and called on CMS to reimburse all patients eligible for the new class of drugs.

The association estimates that more than 6.7 million Americans, mostly older, are living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease that destroys memory and other mental functions.

Following Medicare’s announcement, a Biogen spokesperson said that said, “While we are encouraged to see CMS’ intention to broaden access to these therapies, more details are needed to understand the implications of the proposed registries.”

Eli Lilly, which hopes to win approval of a rival experimental Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, said Medicare should cover FDA-approved Alzheimer’s medicines without requiring patient enrollment in registries.

“We strongly believe that mandating patient enrollment in registries will continue to pose unnecessary barriers and contradicts CMS’ promise of broad coverage to all Medicare beneficiaries,” Lilly said in a statement. “Establishing a precedent where the agency can restrict coverage for new medicines, singling out groups of patients and exacerbating health disparities, is not in the best interest of patients.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

