Mayor Wu signs new construction safety rules

Citing a string of major construction problems in Boston in recent years, Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday signed new rules that require construction and demolition projects to file detailed safety plans and beef up enforcement by city inspectors.

At a ceremony at the Brazilian Worker Center in Allston — and joined by Alicia Anacleto, whose partner Peter Monsini died last year during demolition work at the Government Center Garage — Wu said the rules are aimed to ensure that contractors and developers follow detailed safety plans and train their workers on them as well.

“Every worker deserves to go home,” Wu said.