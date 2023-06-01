Mayor Wu signs new construction safety rules

Citing a string of major construction problems in Boston in recent years, Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday signed new rules that require construction and demolition projects to file detailed safety plans and beef up enforcement by city inspectors.
At a ceremony at the Brazilian Worker Center in Allston — and joined by Alicia Anacleto, whose partner Peter Monsini died last year during demolition work at the Government Center Garage — Wu said the rules are aimed to ensure that contractors and developers follow detailed safety plans and train their workers on them as well.
“Every worker deserves to go home,” Wu said.
Advertisement
The measure, which was passed by the City Council last week, requires contractors to file safety plans as part of the building permit application on any building larger than 50,000 square feet, and for demolition projects on buildings of four stories or more. It also requires an on-site safety coordinator, trained by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, safety orientations for workers who are new to a job site, and pre-shift meetings to highlight any potential hazards. The rules were designed in collaboration with building trades unions, worker advocates, construction companies, and OSHA.
Boston has had a series of high-profile construction issues, some fatal, in the last few years. In 2021, the construction fatality rate was two and a half times the national average.
Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.