Lobster lessons in Maine, whale films from anywhere, and a bag for keeping things dry on the go

Learn all about lobstering aboard a real fishing vessel while exploring Acadia National Park. Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor offers a new lobster-to-table experience this summer, during which visitors learn all about lobster fishing from the people who catch these scrumptious sea critters. Guests board an actual (off-duty) fishing vessel in downtown Bar Harbor and spend two hours with lobstermen (despite the name, both men and women lead these tours) learning about the trade and discovering the beauty and history of the Acadia region. Learn about a lobster’s anatomy and life cycle, find out the purpose of lobster’s leg hairs, and discover all the different parts and functions of a lobster trap. Guides will demonstrate how to properly haul a lobster trap. Then you’ll dock back at the resort for a lobster bake and open-air feast that includes fresh lobster, corn, cornbread, fresh grilled veggies, and even steak and chicken. Prices vary; private tours $1,000 for up to 12 people plus $100 per adult and $50 per child under 5 for dinner. 207-288-7500, terramoroutdoorresort.com .

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Worcester Art Museum’s newest exhibition, “Watercolors Unboxed” runs June 10 through Sept. 10 and explores 75 years of watercolors, highlighting the work of master artists from Childe Hassam and Winslow Homer to John Singer Sargent. Pictured here: John Singer Sargent, "Muddy Alligators," 1917. Handout

Worcester displays treasured watercolors

Advertisement

The Worcester Art Museum’s newest exhibition explores 75 years of watercolors, highlighting the work of master artists from Childe Hassam and Winslow Homer to John Singer Sargent. “Watercolors Unboxed” runs June 10 through Sept. 10 and features 40 works from the museum’s renowned collection, many of which haven’t been displayed since the 1980s. The exhibit showcases works from the 1880s through the 1950s, from early European influencers to the American artists who embraced this challenging medium, which leaves little to no room for mistakes. You’ll learn about the artists’ treatment of paper and careful application of watercolor to prevent paper from getting damaged and colors from becoming “muddy.” The exhibition also includes watercolors from Southwest artists of the early 1900s — part of the San Ildefonso school — who are credited for fostering the country’s first self-identified Native American modern art movement. Don’t miss special in-gallery demonstrations and presentations for all ages throughout the exhibition, including a talk by an American Art expert that explores how Homer challenged the rules of watercolor, June 18 at 2 p.m. Admission free for ages 17 and younger, $18 for 18 and older; $14 for 65 and older, and college students with ID. Homer talk: $5 non-members. www.worcesterart.org.

Advertisement

The Pacific Whale Foundation, a Hawaii-based nonprofit, hosts its seventh annual World Whale Film Festival on World Ocean Day, June 8, with both a virtual option and an in-person event in the town of Kula on Maui. Handout

THERE

Film fest promotes ocean health

Celebrate World Ocean Day by tuning in to films that focus on marine and ocean conservation and honor the ecological knowledge of Indigenous people worldwide. The Pacific Whale Foundation, a Hawaii-based nonprofit, hosts its seventh annual World Whale Film Festival at the OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery in the town of Kula on Maui on June 8, with films and dinner included. Can’t travel to Maui for the event? No problem. A virtual option provides access to screenings through July 31. This year’s films include “Manō” by Brittany Biggs, which explores the human impact on sharks and coral reefs — seen through the eyes of a tiger shark in Hawaiian waters — over millions of years; “Return to K’gari,” which chronicles PWF’s ocean and marine mammal conservation efforts in Australia; and “Sentirlos,” a stirring film that addresses how the result of human activity, such as bycatch and marine plastic pollution, endanger mainland Ecuador’s bottlenose dolphins. The films highlight issues, but also inspire environmental stewardship. Tickets: $135 general admission for in-person event and $250 for VIP tickets, including food, beverages, access to online screenings, and cruise with filmmakers; $25 for access to online screenings June 8-July 31. www.pacificwhale.org/filmfest.

Advertisement

Sea to Summit’s new waterproof Big River Dry Bag and Dry Bag Sling (sold separately) work great whether you’re going boating, to the beach, or on a rainy-day bike ride. Handout

EVERYWHERE

How to protect and carry your gear

Whether you’re going boating, to the beach, or on a rainy-day bike ride, consider using Sea to Summit’s new waterproof Big River Dry Bag and Dry Bag Sling (sold separately). The durable 13-liter dry bag has a reinforced base, a main body made of a 420-denier nylon that’s waterproof and abrasion-resistant, and a roll-top snap closure on top with loops that let you attach one end of the Dry Bag Sling. Attach the other end of the adjustable sling to a silicon lash point on the bottom of the bag that can handle up to 33 pounds. The dry bag has an 8.7-inch-wide oval base that helps it stand up and retain its shape while loading and accessing gear. All seams are double-stitched and tape-sealed for durability and weatherproofing. Three 2.3-inch-long, heavy-duty straps are stitched to reinforced backing on both sides of the bag, enabling you to lash the dry bag onto a bike or motorcycle for two-wheel adventures or onto a backpack or kayak — wherever your fun takes you. The sling also has a wide mesh shoulder pad for comfort and works with Sea to Summit’s newer lightweight dry bags. $49.95 for 13-liter dry bag ($39.95-$79.95 for other sizes); $9.95 sling. https://seatosummit.com.

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.