Agawam High School student, 17, drowns in swimming pool, officials say

“Lifesaving measures were attempted and failed,” the statement said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officials received a report of an unresponsive teenager in a pool in the Feeding Hills section of town, according to a statement from Agawam police.

Agawam High School Principal Jim Blain identified the victim as Omercan Karaarslan.

“He was a wonderful young man that was kind and a friend to all,” Blain said in an email. “He was adored by his friends and our staff and he will be deeply missed.”

Agawam police and State Police troopers assigned to the Hampden district attorney’s office are investigating the drowning, officials said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.