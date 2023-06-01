Air quality alert issued for parts of Mass. after smoke from Nova Scotia wildfires arrives in area

Those areas could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors, officials said.

The alert runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for Essex, Suffolk, and eastern Norfolk counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement .

Massachusetts officials issued an air quality alert for parts of the state Thursday, citing “smoke from Nova Scotia wildfires” that continues to affect the area.

“MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy,” officials said. “Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

The wildfires in Nova Scotia have caused thousands to evacuate. The Halifax Regional Municipality said this week that approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged, based on initial inspections by first responders.

Halifax Deputy Fire Chief David Meldrum said an estimated 14,000 people were told to leave their homes, most of which are about a 30-minute drive northwest of downtown Halifax.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, has tracked the smoke from the wildfires as it moved from Nova Scotia down into Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“We can still see the plume of wildfire smoke from Nova Scotia across CT, central MA up into the Merrimack Vly,” the weather service posted on Twitter Tuesday. “However those on Martha’s Vineyard (esp. Edgartown & Chappaquiddick Isl.) may see smoke for a local fire emanating from the western end of Nantucket.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

