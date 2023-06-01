Compass Medical closure sends shockwaves to already struggling health care system

“After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical,” the company said. “There is no good way to share the news.”

In a statement posted late Wednesday to its website, and subsequently emailed to many of its patients, Compass Medical said that it would be closing all six of its offices, effective immediately. The organization had 80 physicians, according to the LinkedIn page of its CEO.

The abrupt closure of a large physician group in southeast Massachusetts has sent patients and nearby facilities scrambling as groups try to coordinate where patients should go for future health care.

Advertisement

Yet the way the company informed employees, patients and regulators has many people concerned.

Dawn Dutcher, a long-time patient and former employee of the practice who lives in Middleborough, said she heard about the closure on Facebook, and called the office immediately. Employees there told her they came into work yesterday and were told all the offices would be closing.

The closure has left Dutcher worried about a family member, who also goes to the practice, and who is currently in the midst of a diagnosis for a kidney disorder.

“We talked and she was in a panic yesterday,” Dutcher said. “She’s left with no answers. There are lots of patients out there that are not in good shape that will unfortunately, sadly, many of them will continue to decline in the interim. You already don’t have enough primary care people able to take new patients. If they do, they are booking out the fall at this point.”

Aimee Brewer, president and CEO of Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, said the facility’s Norton location got phone calls yesterday from patients suddenly with no where to go. Several patients showed up in the emergency department, saying they had appointments and needed medication refills.

Advertisement

“We were left scrambling to try to meet patients’ needs,” Brewer said. “It was a bit concerning. While we have not been able to connect with any leadership from Compass, we have been working with other organizations to see how we can temporarily meet these patient’s needs.”

On its website, Compass urged patients to go to their nearest local emergency room or urgent care for medical attention. However local emergency rooms don’t have the capacity to manage things like prescription refill requests, particularly after the closures of Norwood Hospital due to flooding in 2020 and Brockton Hospital due to a fire on Feb. 7.

Regional emergency management coordinators have already begun setting up a meeting to better coordinate a regional response, in an attempt to try to better manage patient needs.

“It was unfortunate to see the website say go to your closest ER and listed all the ERs that are already managing the Brockton patients,” Brewer said.

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said it was “concerned” about the reports of the closure, saying the office had reached out to the company and were in touch with the Attorney General’s office.

“We understand that this is stressful news for patients and staff, and we are working to learn more about the situation as quickly as possible,” a spokeswoman for HHS said in an email.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said it was still gathering information, but was encouraging affected patients to contact the AG’s office with concerns. In particular, the facility may be held to obligations under MassHealth, if it accepts MassHealth patients, or be in violation of consumer protection requirements for medical records.

Advertisement

The closure comes months after Compass was ordered to pay Steward Health Care over $16 million for fraud, over a disagreement over a contractual relationship the pair had.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.