Compass Medical of Quincy announces sudden closure of all facilities

Compass Medical, which has clinics in Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy, and Taunton, shared the news of its “imminent plan to close our practices,” in a statement on the company’s website.

A Quincy-based health organization with six locations south of Boston on Wednesday announced the sudden closure of all its medical facilities, leaving the future of healthcare for its patients up in the air.

“After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC. effective immediately,” the statement said. “There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.”

Patients were advised to seek medical attention at local emergency rooms or urgent care clinics.

More information and updates would be posted on the website as it becomes available, the statement said.

Compass Medical was ordered last October to pay more than $16 million in damages to the Steward Health Care System for fraud after a partnership between the two companies ended up in a trial in Suffolk Superior Court , according to The Patriot Ledger.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.