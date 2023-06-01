Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed as Harvard fellow

“I’m delighted to welcome Mayor Lightfoot to Harvard Chan School ... As mayor, she showed strong leadership in advocating for health, equity, and dignity for every resident of Chicago,” Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in a statement.

Lightfoot’s four-year term as mayor concluded in May. Her new role as the Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow will run through the university’s first fall term, according to a statement from Harvard.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been named a senior fellow at Harvard University and is set to teach a course in public health policy beginning in August, the university announced Thursday.

Lightfoot’s course, entitled “Health Policy and Leadership,” comes after she led a coordinated, citywide response amid the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguarding public health and minimizing economic repercussions, Harvard said.

Lightfoot became Chicago’s first Black woman and first openly gay mayor when she assumed office in May 2019. As mayor, she established the city’s Racial Equity Rapid Response Team, raised the minimum wage to $15 for most workers, and passed landmark ethics reforms, the university said.

“Having Mayor Lightfoot on campus to share her experience, including her approach to leadership and the lessons she learned along the way, will greatly benefit our students and community as a whole,” Eric R. Andersen, director of the fellow program, said in the statement.

In February, Lightfoot lost the mayoral race, becoming the first elected mayor of Chicago to lose a reelection bid since 1983.

The Menschel Senior Leadership Fellows Program offers opportunities to those who recently served in top-level positions in government, non-profit organizations, and journalism roles. Past fellows include former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin.

Lightfoot will regularly hold office hours and interact with students and faculty while on campus, Harvard said.

“The Menschel Fellowship is designed to bring distinguished leaders from government and other sectors to campus to share their experiences with our students,” Williams said. “Mayor Lightfoot will have a great many insights to share, and I am certain our students will welcome the opportunity to engage with her.”

