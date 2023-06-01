Former Southborough selectman accused of showing pornographic video to juveniles at a local restaurant

“The juveniles reported to police that the male party approached them, tried to engage them in a conversation, and then proceeded to show them a pornographic video on his cell phone,” police said in a statement.

David Parry, 80, who lives on Main Street in Southborough, was charged with two counts of dissemination of obscene matter to minors, police said in a statement. Parry was arrested after he was accused of showing a pornographic video to two teenage boys, 17 and 16, at a restaurant on Main Street on Tuesday, police said.

According to a police report, the boys were waiting for their dinner order at the Southborough House of Pizza when they were approached by a “strange elderly male” who informed them that he was “writing a book” about “reformatory punishment at British boarding schools,” and asked them if they could provide any “references.”

Parry then allegedly showed the boys the pornographic video and said, “I bet you guys would like this,” according to the report. The boys said they asked Parry to stop and “leave them alone” but he ignored their requests and continued to show them the video, the police report said.

The juveniles left the restaurant and reported the incident to an adult, who notified police.

Parry was later taken into custody and brought to Westborough District Court on Wednesday, police said. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance on several conditions, including that he undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, submit to GPS monitoring, have no contact with the victims or anyone under 18, and stay away from St. Mark’s School and Southborough House of Pizza, court records show.

He is due back in court on July 18.









