Matthew Nilo, lawyer charged in connection with Charlestown sexual assaults, due in N.J. courtroom

He has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday and will eventually be brought back to Boston for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court. He has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the Boston cases, officials said.

Nilo is slated to appear in the Hudson County, N.J. Central Judicial Processing Court on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to officials and legal filings. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Matthew James Nilo , the 35-year-old lawyer accused of sexually assaulting four women in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday in New Jersey, where he lives with his fiancée.

Nilo, a former resident of the North End, is charged with sexually assaulting four women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown on Aug. 18, 2007, Nov. 22, 2007, Aug. 5, 2008, and Dec. 23, 2008, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Tuesday.

“All four cases are DNA connected,” Cox said.

In September 2008, Boston police issued an advisory about three of the rapes now allegedly linked to Nilo.

In the first assault, on Aug. 8, 2007, a woman was in the area of Stuart Street in the early morning hours when she accepted a ride from someone she thought she recognized, police said at the time.

On Nov. 22, 2007, another woman said she was raped in Charlestown, police said. In August 2008, a woman told police she was in the area of Boylston and Arlington streets when she accepted a ride someone who drove her to the Terminal Street area where she was sexually assaulted. The woman told police there was a struggle and the man fled.

Nilo faces three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

A dozen law enforcement officials from the FBI and Boston police arrested Nilo Tuesday at his apartment in Weehawken, NJ, according to court documents. The property’s website describes it as “a luxury community” on the Hudson River.

“Mr. Nilo was called down to the front desk of his residence and told that a large package had been delivered to him that did not fit in the facilities lockers where the residents pick up packages,” officials said in an affidavit filed in New Jersey.

As “soon as Mr. Nilo approached the area, he was taken into custody,” officials wrote. Nilo, who was with his fiancée, invoked his Miranda rights.

Authorities did not disclose details about the assaults but said investigators immediately shared news of Nilo’s arrest with the women who had waited 15 years to learn who attacked them.

The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a federal program to help process sexual assault collection kits and reduce a persistent backlog, helped in the investigation, Cox said.

Investigators from the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit reached out to the FBI for assistance in October, authorities said.

Using investigative genetic genealogy, a method that combines DNA analysis with genealogy research and historical records to generate new leads in unsolved homicides, sexual assaults, and other violent crimes, investigators identified Nilo as a suspect, said James R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, on Tuesday.

Investigators received confirmation of Nilo’s identity in April, Bonavolonta said.

Nilo earned his law degree at the University of San Francisco in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile and records posted to the New York State Unified Court System website. He has also lived in Wisconsin and New York and authorities urged anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Nilo to contact Boston police or the FBI.

He received his undergraduate degree in 2010 from the University of Wisconsin Madison, where he studied psychology. A school spokesperson confirmed that information Wednesday.

While enrolled in college, Nilo had a brush with the law in Boston, according to legal filings.

In July 2008, he was charged in Boston Municipal Court with a misdemeanor count of possession of a class D drug and was placed on pretrial probation before the charge was dismissed, records show.

A notation on his docket from November 2008 said Nilo would be placed on pretrial probation through Feb. 18, 2009. The entry also noted that Nilo was “permitted to travel to school at the University Of Wisconsin — defendant is to attend 5 AA/NA meetings or any other self help group between December 12, 2008 and January 18, 2009.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. This breaking news item will be updated when more information is released.

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.