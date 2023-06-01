Pellet gun confiscated from student at King Elementary School in Dorchester, officials said

“This morning, Boston Police and Safety Services responded immediately after being notified by school staff and confiscated a pellet gun from a student. No students or staff sustained injuries and the pellet gun was not discharged,” Natalie Diaz Ake, regional superintendent for the Boston Public Schools, said in a letter to the school community. “We share this important update as part of our commitment to open communication and transparency. The safety and security of all students and staff are our top priorities.”

Police confiscated a pellet gun from a student at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Dorchester Thursday, school officials said.

Under department policy, the age of the student was not disclosed. The King school is on Lawrence Avenue in Dorchester.

No further information is currently available.





