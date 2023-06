The City of Boston kicked off the start of Pride Month in a City Hall Plaza celebration Thursday. A Pride flag was raised over the plaza as about 200 attendees gathered under in the afternoon heat to dance, celebrate, and reflect.

Drag queen Patty Bourree held a microphone for Kiara Rosario, 13, while performing at the LGBTQ+ Pride Month kickoff event at City Hall Plaza on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff