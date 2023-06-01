Somerville woman charged with assaulting and strangling mother who was found dead in her apartment

A 48-year-old Somerville woman has been charged with assaulting and strangling her mother, who was found dead in the defendant’s apartment on May 28, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

April Monroe is charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury for allegedly attacking her mother, Gail Gasperini, 73, of East Boston. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Somerville District Court. No lawyer was listed for her in online court documents.

Prosecutors said that Gasperini’s husband reported her missing on May 28 and told authorities she had left to visit her daughter and hadn’t come home.